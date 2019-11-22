International Development News
Development News Edition

RBI fast-tracks DHFL resolution, appoints advisory panel

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 14:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 14:54 IST
RBI fast-tracks DHFL resolution, appoints advisory panel
Image Credit: Wikipedia

After superseding the board of the crippled mortgage lender DHFL, the Reserve Bank on Friday constituted a three-member panel to advise its administrator to help recover nearly Rs 84,000 crore that the troubled company owes to the system. The panel constitutes a veteran banker, the head of a leading insurer and also representation from a lobby grouping of asset managers.

The RBI had on Wednesday used recent changes in the laws to supersede the board of DHFL, announced to resolve the issue under the provisions of the bankruptcy code and appointed R Subramaniakumar as the administrator. Subramaniakumar, the ex-MD of the state-run Indian Overseas Bank, will be helped by the advisory committee consisting of IDFC First Bank non-executive chairman Rajiv Lall, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance chief executive NS Kannan and the mutual fund's body Amfi chief executive NS Venkatesh, an official statement from the central bank said.

The panel will be assisting the administrator in "discharge of his duties", it added. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019 provide for appointing such a panel to advise the administrator "in the operations of the financial service provider during the corporate insolvency resolution process", it said.

The city-headquartered pureplay mortgage lender is the first NBFC/HFC to go for bankruptcy resolution. Last Friday, the government had notified Section 227 of the IBC empowering RBI to refer financial sector players like NBFCs and HFCs, but excluding banks, with assets worth of at least Rs 500 crore to insolvency courts.

As of July 2019, the home financier owed Rs 83,873 crore to banks, the National Housing Board, mutual funds and bondholders, including retail bondholders. Of this, secured debt is Rs 74,054 crore and Rs 9,818 crore is unsecured. Most banks have or are going to declare the DHFL account as NPA in the third quarter.

DHFL defaulted on its payment obligations in respect of bank borrowings and market borrowings, which reveals serious concerns about the conduct of the affairs of the company, the RBI said. DHFL lenders were working on a resolution plan to pick up 51 percent in the company by converting a part of their debt into equity. But the plan was yet to be formally cleared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass

Tesla Inc on Thursday unveiled its electric pickup, a truck with a futuristic angular body in gunmetal gray that resembled an armored vehicle and takes aim at the heart of Detroit automakers profits. Starting from 39,900, the Cybertruck is ...

S.Korea salvages military pact with Japan at 11th hour

Eds Updating with more details Seoul, Nov 22 AFP South Korea decided Friday against scrapping a critical military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, in a dramatic 11th-hour U-turn that will come as a relief to the United States.The pact ...

Landless labourers not covered under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme: Govt

The Centre gives income support to land-holding farmer families having cultivable land and those working in allied sectors linked to agriculture, but landless labourers cannot be provided benefits by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisa...

Will take lesser time than Beijing to improve air quality:

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday exuded confidence that the country will take less time than the 15 years taken by Beijing to improve air quality in the national capital. Responding to a discussion on air pollution and clima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019