L&T Valves conferred 'Green Channel Status'

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:00 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:57 IST
Larsen and Toubro Valves on Friday secured the 'Green Channel Status' from the Defence Ministry. The company claimed that it was the first private enterprise in the country to bag the coveted status.

The Green Channel Policy, introduced by the defense ministry in 2017, is part of the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative that allows manufacturers to self-certify their supplies to the defense services. "We are privileged to have been conferred this status, especially since we are the first private sector company to achieve this," Larsen and Toubro Valves chief executive and director Mahesh Joshi said.

Joshi received the award from Quality Assurance (warship project) Additional Director General, Rear Admiral A George at an event in Chennai. Joshi said the award is a recognition of the outstanding standards that L&T Valves maintains and it was a commitment of the employees to develop cutting-edge solutions.

"This will take us a step closer to the vision to become the most trusted valve company in the world," he said. L&T Valves makes state-of-the-art valves to various sectors including oil and gas, power, petrochemicals and defense and aerospace.

The company has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Saudi Arabia, and India besides a marketing network across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

