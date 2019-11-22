International Development News
Development News Edition

Rupee firms up 5 paise at 71.71 vs US dollar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:39 IST
Rupee firms up 5 paise at 71.71 vs US dollar

The Indian rupee furthered its gains by 5 paise to close at 71.71 against the US dollar on Friday, helped by sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices. Starting on a steady note, the rupee went through bouts of volatility during the session and touched an intra-day low of 71.87 against the US dollar. The domestic unit found some stability later and finally settled at 71.71, up 5 paise over its previous close.

On a weekly basis, the Indian currency gained 7 paise. Experts attributed the initial bouts of volatility in the forex market to lack of guiding factors on the domestic front and uncertainty with regard to ongoing global trade tariff tussle.

"This week USD/INR remained pretty range bound, while conflicting and mixed messages by the Trump administration kept rupee on an edge. A long pause will further weaken risk appetite," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Currency Emkay, Global Financial Services. Gupta further said that "for the next week, we expect USD/INR spot to trade within 71.55-72.25 range. 72 will act as a strong resistance, until and unless there is clarity over trade deal".

In a positive sign for the domestic market, foreign investors have continued with their bullish outlook and bought equities worth Rs 305.72 crore on Friday. A day before, they had purchased shares worth Rs 5,023.54 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, provisional data showed.

"Next week, focus will be on second quarter GDP numbers and weaker-than-expected number could keep the rupee weighed down against the US dollar. For the next couple of sessions, we expect that volatility for the rupee could be confined to a range of 71.50 and 72.05," said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private Ltd. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 98.02.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.51 per cent on Friday. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.23 per cent to trade at USD 63.82 per barrel.

On the equity front, the 30-share index ended 215.76 points, or 0.53 per cent, lower at 40,359.41. It hit an intra-day low of 40,276.83 and a high of 40,653.17. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty settled 54 points, or 0.45 per cent, down at 11,914.40. The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.7996 and for rupee/euro at 79.5152. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 92.8130 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 66.12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

The Trump impeachment hearings highlight immigrants' stories

One came from northeast England. Another came from the former Soviet Union. A third was born in Canada to parents whod fled the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany. Several witnesses who testified in the House impeachment inquiry this week chose ...

South Sudanese govt commissions AfDB-financed $38mn worth Juba power distribution system

Financed by the African Development Bank, the USD 38 million worth upgraded power distribution system has recently been commissioned by the government of South Sudan. The objective is to restore reliable electricity supply to Jubas central ...

India clinch both ISSF President's Trophies to finish World Cup Final on high

India finished their engagements at the ISSF World Cup Finals on a high, with their shooters featuring in teams that won the Presidents Trophies for both the 10m air pistol and air rifle mixed team competitions here on Friday. In the mixed ...

Proposal to outsource commercial, onboard services; but no large-scale privatisation plans: Rlys

There is a proposal to outsource commercial and onboard services of a few trains, but no large-scale privatisation plans are underway, the Railway Ministry informed Parliament on Friday. In reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha, the ministry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019