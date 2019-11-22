International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-M&S poaches Tesco executive for top clothing job

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:27 IST
UPDATE 2-M&S poaches Tesco executive for top clothing job
Image Credit: Twitter(@Reuters)

British retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed the chief executive of rival Tesco's F&F Clothing division to be the boss of its struggling clothing and home business, it said on Friday.

M&S, one of the best known names in British retail, said Richard Price, 52, would re-join the group as managing director, clothing & home next year. The appointment sent shares in M&S up 2.7% by 1540 GMT, paring losses over the last year to 33%.

Earlier this month M&S reported a 17% drop in first-half profit, dragged down by falling clothing sales, but said it was confident it could fix its problems and return to growth. In July, M&S' CEO Steve Rowe sacked clothing division head Jill McDonald after publicly criticising poor availability, and assumed direct leadership of the business himself.

Price started his career at Next before working for M&S from 2005 to 2012. He was head of merchandise, before being promoted to menswear trading director in 2008. He left M&S to become managing director of department store chain BHS and joined Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, in 2015, growing F&F's annual revenue to over 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion).

"I left the business because I felt it was drifting in the wrong direction but now feel we have a real chance to make it special again," said Price. "The new team has already started to improve product and value and I am looking forward to working with them."

The job is one of the biggest in British retail. In its 1990s heyday, M&S was the go-to British high street destination for clothes, selling everything from party dresses to suits and underwear.

In 1997, it became the first UK retailer to make an annual profit of 1 billion pounds. But while the 135-year-old group remains Britain's largest clothing retailer in sales terms, it has been squeezed by the likes of Inditex's Zara, H&M, Primark and the supermarkets' clothing businesses. M&S said Price's start date "will be confirmed in due course".

But it may have to wait if Tesco hold Price to the notice period on his contract and place him on "gardening leave". Tesco declined to comment. In October last year, M&S recruited George Wright from Tesco to be its new food commercial director but he did not start until April this year.

McDonald departed M&S after less than two years in the job. She was named as Costa Coffee's new CEO on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7786 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

'Criminal' held after brief exchange of fire with police

An alleged criminal was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, two men on a motorcycle were signalled to stop for checking by police, but they sped away and fired at policemen. The p...

Spain offers green energy investors incentives to drop lawsuits

Spain has offered incentives to renewable energy investors to drop almost 10 billion euros 11.04 billion worth of lawsuits against the country, acting environment minister Teresa Ribera said on Friday. Several foreign investors, most invest...

Scotland to host Israel in Euro 2020 play-off

Paris, Nov 22 AFP Scotland were drawn Friday to play Israel in Glasgow in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals next March, but Steve Clarkes team must win that and a one-off away tie if they are to make the finals. Scotland, who performed poo...

Greater Noida: Woman constable alleges rape by lawyer

An FIR has been registered against a lawyer who has been accused of rape by a woman police constable in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday. Both the accused as well as the victim hail from Meerut district but the alleged incident took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019