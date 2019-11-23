International Development News
Digital Gurukul becomes India's first institute to offer blockchain powered certificates

Digital Gurukul awarded Asia's best digital marketing institute from Indore partnered with Germany based company - Certif-ID to issue blockchain powered Certificates to its students - a feat that has yet to be achieved by any other digital institutes in India, and among the very few to have taken this disruptive step globally.

  ANI
  • |
  Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 23-11-2019 11:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 11:23 IST
Dr Raj Padhiyar - Founder & CEO, Digital Gurukul interacting with media. Image Credit: ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Digital Gurukul awarded Asia's best digital marketing institute from Indore partnered with Germany based company - Certif-ID to issue blockchain powered Certificates to its students - a feat that has yet to be achieved by any other digital institutes in India, and among the very few to have taken this disruptive step globally. The rollout of the diplomas on the blockchain will allow the students of Digital Gurukul and their prospective employers to access the diploma from any geographical location, without any need to send or present physical certificates.

All students graduating from Digital Gurukul will now be able to share the credential of their diplomas with future employers and higher education institutions around the world without any hassle. "Having forayed into the quest for continuous innovation in digital education, it is due to its propensity for technical breakthroughs that today Digital Gurukul stands on a strong foundation of technological platforms across its systems and processes," said Raj Padhiyar, Founder and Director, Digital Gurukul.

"Following this legacy, Digital Gurukul is now set to disrupt yet another age-old system of providing paper diplomas to its graduating students," he added. The prospective employer or other parties do not require additional software or specialized equipment, all they have to do is to scan the QR code which is printed on the certificate.

The block created for the graduate will include their educational qualifications, portfolio, projects and even attendance. "The adoption of blockchain technology is still in its infancy in the education industry, but we believe it can help make the Indian education system more dependable and trustworthy," said Padhiyar.

"We, at Digital Gurukul are very excited about the adoption of blockchain to issue our diplomas and are sure it will be a move that every other education institution adopts soon," he added. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

