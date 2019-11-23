Iran asks Russia to provide $2 bln loan for power plants, railroads - Russian energy minister

Iran has asked Russia to provide an additional $2 billion loan for projects including the construction of thermal power plants, hydroelectric power plants, railroads and subway carriages, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.

"They're asking for about $2 billion... They say they were promised $5 billion in 2015... We had loans allocated to them, they ask us to bring the total amount up to $5 billion," Novak said, without providing further details.

