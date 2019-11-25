International Development News
Development News Edition

Korean Air announces new direct charter programme with Christchurch

Korean Air will operate ten return services from December 27 between Incheon Airport, ranked the Best Airport Worldwide for 11 consecutive years, and Christchurch Airport ranked Australasia’s Best Regional Airport.

Korean Air announces new direct charter programme with Christchurch
Christchurch Airport Chief Aeronautical and Commercial Officer, Justin Watson, says the service is a response to increasing numbers of Korean visitors coming to experience the South Island. Image Credit: Flickr

Korea's national airline has announced a new direct seasonal charter programme between Seoul and Christchurch this summer.

Korean Air will operate ten return services from December 27 between Incheon Airport, ranked the Best Airport Worldwide for 11 consecutive years, and Christchurch Airport ranked Australasia's Best Regional Airport.

Christchurch Airport Chief Aeronautical and Commercial Officer, Justin Watson, says the service is a response to increasing numbers of Korean visitors coming to experience the South Island.

"Our Korean arrival numbers have grown 39 percent over the past five years and this charter service is seen as a trial, which may lead to more flights the following year," he says.

"Analysis suggests the Korean visitors off the charter service will spend about $7 million during their time in the South Island, so it's a win-win for both the visitors and the island's regions."

The new service is the result of a concerted effort by the airport company, Tourism New Zealand and other government agencies working together with South Korean travel sellers.

Rene de Monchy, Director of Commercial, Tourism New Zealand welcomes the announcement.

"Tourism New Zealand has increased its marketing effort and investment in South Korea to help stimulate demand for travel to New Zealand," he says. "This series of flights directly into the South Island will provide our Korean visitors greater choice and flexibility in travelling to New Zealand for their holiday."

Christchurch City Council's deputy mayor Andrew Turner also visited the airline's head office last year to support the call for the service. "I look forward to seeing the success of this new service and the benefits I am sure it will provide," says Councillor Turner.

"The importance of the Deputy Mayor visiting the airline for face to face discussions cannot be underestimated, because government support carries considerable weight in Asian countries", says Justin Watson.

"We have seen in the past how responding to overseas market interest can bring interested parties together to work for everyone's benefit", he says. "We look forward to welcoming the Korean Airlines' B777-ER with 291 seats in three classes (First, Business, Economy) when it lands for the first time on Christmas Eve."

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Governor was right in granting invitation to BJP to form govt: Advocate Mukul Rohatgi

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Maharashtra BJP in the Supreme Court, on Monday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was right in granting an invitation to BJP and NCP to form the government in the state. I have seen that al...

Cricket-Give test cricket the same pink-ball marketing buzz: Kohli

Indias maiden pink-ball match lasted a little over two days but the buzz surrounding the event proved that proper marketing is essential for the future of test cricket, said captain Virat Kohli.Indias board has often been accused of neglect...

NFL roundup: 49ers rout Pack, harass Rodgers all night

The San Francisco 49ers defense held Aaron Rodgers to just 104 yards passing while sacking him five times en route to a 37-8 rout of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers solidified their spot atop the NFC p...

McDavid scores in shootout as Oilers edge Coyotes

Connor McDavid scored the lone shootout goal and the visiting Edmonton Oilers rode a third-period comeback to a 4-3 shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night to earn a second victory in as many nights. Oilers goaltender Mikko Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019