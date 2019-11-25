Sunon Introduces Their New Product Collection Focussing on Utility and Efficiency

With a focus on utility and efficiency, Sunon has developed three new cutting-edge products — the spectacular Aveza and H'UP office chairs, that give a fresh perspective to office chairs, and the UP1 Height Adjustable Table, which breaks the redundancies of workspace tables, and were launched on 20th November 2019.

Aveza – Defying Rigidity

Aveza: A suitable office chair is the warm company in a nine-to-five working life. Designed by the German design studio Form and Brand, and using cutting-edge technology, the Aveza series draws inspiration from the wings of a soaring bird. It is a chair that swings flexibly with the body while keeping its balance, helping the user to break out of the sedentary work style and adding more dynamism to their work lives.

H'UP- The Spine Companion

H'UP: These contemporary and modern chairs come equipped with a backrest that follows and molds itself according to the spinal pattern and is adjustable within a range of 50mm and covers 130mm in height difference. Designed by Italian design firm Claudio Bellini, H'UP embraces the idea of flexibility through first-class ergonomics. With the support of the artistically-designed H-shaped backrest, H'UP is the perfect chair for professionals. The backrest and armrest with synchronized tilting mechanism and the elastic headrest provide a comfortable and adjustment-free sitting experience.

UP1- Breaking Traditions

UP1: UP1 is an innovative solution to change and redefine work postures. UP1, like a reliable health guardian, reminds the user to switch between sitting and standing and foster a healthy work culture. Frequently changing body positions help reduce physical and mental stress, so one can stay engaged, energetic and participative at work. UP1 is considerately designed to allow one to take regular breaks from standing and sitting through a mere hand controller.

Sunon has announced a social media contest #myfavouritecorner to celebrate the product launch and invites one to share a picture of their favorite corner at the office. People can take part in the contest by liking or following the social media pages (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram). Users can post their favorite office corner photo with #myfavouritecorner, tagging @SunonFurniture and describe, why they love it. The winners who share and earn the most engagement, will win H'UP and Aveza chairs, as a gift for upcoming Christmas. The contest begins on November 20th, 2019 and ends on December 16th, 2019. The winners will be announced on December 17th, 2019 on Sunon's social media.

For more details, please visit http://bit.ly/2qyN8Iz.

About Sunon

Founded in 1991, Sunon has risen to the ranks of a global leader in workspace furniture and real-estate investment. Following its 28 years' worth of intensive R&D and state-of-the-art design solutions, Sunon has become a headlining manufacturer in the workspace design sector. By December 2018, Sunon had obtained 852 patents, and a sales network covering over 110 countries. Sunon has served over 160 Global Fortune 500 companies and is working incessantly towards fulfilling the vision of being one of the top three most admired office furniture brands in the world.

Sunon's colossal success is powered by their perseverance to constantly innovate product designs and meet the best quality standards in the manufacturing process. By constantly expanding its international presence through numerous worldwide ventures and associations, Sunon has grown to become one of the names to reckon with the workspace furniture industry.

For more details, please visit https://www.sunonglobal.com/

Media Contact :

Nishit Gururani

nishit@onedigital.co.in

+91-9899632733

One Digital