Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Milton, a leading manufacturer, and marketer of houseware products in India and across the world wins the prestigious "Brand of the Year" award at the World Branding Awards 2019. The international award ceremony held at Kensington Palace, London recognised and celebrated some of the best global and national brands for their work and achievements.

Now celebrating its 10th edition, the World Branding Awards, an exclusive event in which along with the global awards, the national award is presented to the very top brands in each participating country. These are brands that are household names in their home countries and have been judged to be truly exceptional. To be named 'Brand of the Year' is an illustrious and reputable achievement as not every category, and not every country is awarded.

Winners are evaluated through three streams: brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting - 230,000 consumers around the globe. The WBA has recognised some of the biggest brands across the world as winners at the 2019-20 ceremony. Leading brands like LEGO®, Netflix, Spotify took home the global award, with brands like Cadbury (United Kingdom), Thai Airways (Thailand) and Aqua Gulf (Kuwait) among the few national tier winners, along with Milton being the only brand in India.

Launched in 1972, Milton has been conceptualised with the endeavour to provide innovative and efficient houseware products to customers that bring convenience to life. These include a range of products that are inspired by the day-to-day lives of the modern Indian customer and offer solutions to everyday problems. Some of the products in the Milton portfolio include bottles, casseroles, tiffins, flasks, jars to name a few. Brand campaigns which include ad campaigns, digital activations, PR and collaborations with suitable influencers and platforms for Milton have seen the brand seamlessly command immense credibility across segments and all age brackets.

This deep unwavering commitment to bring a positive change to the everyday lives of consumers has won them consumer loyalty in India, and across more than 60 countries worldwide. "It is a great honour to receive this global recognition and to be awarded the 'Brand of the Year' title at the World Branding Awards. It reinforces the belief in our vision and testament that Milton products are the pride of every home across India and other global destinations," said Ajay Vaghani - Founder and Managing Director, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd.

"We thank the World Branding Forum for recognising our endeavour to bring efficiency and convenience to consumer lives and households by intelligently integrating smart technology into our products. We have always believed our products to be the best as we design and create them with the utmost attention to every stage of production. But to have consumers validate this by voting for us as 'Brand of the Year' makes it all the more special"," he added. "This is a celebration of the continuous efforts that are vital to building outstanding brands. These brands have established strong brand recall, top-of-mind awareness, and trust among their consumers," said Richard Rowles, Chairman, World Branding Forum.

"The awards are an acknowledgment of the tireless effort of the teams that build and maintain their brand presence in an ever-changing market. As consumer votes constitute seventy percent of the final score, winners of the awards must have strong brand recall among their consumers," Rowles added. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

