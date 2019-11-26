United Nations aviation agency council chooses Italian delegate as president

The International Civil Aviation Organization's governing council on Monday chose Salvatore Sciacchitano, the head of the agency's Italian delegation, to become president for a three-year term starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Aysha al Hamili, a pilot in the United Arab Emirates and its representative at the UN's aviation agency ICAO, was running against Sciacchitano to become the first female president of the 36-member governing council. (Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

