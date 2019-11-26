BookMyForex expands services to launch tours and activity reservations

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): BookMyForex.com, India's largest marketplace for foreign exchange and remittances has launched a curated collection of world-class tours and activities booking on its website. Travelers will now be able to book from one lakh plus handpicked and pre-screened local activities based on their destination of choice at the lowest prices.

Having a strong foothold in foreign exchange, remittances and other international travel services such as travel Insurance and International SIM, BookMyForex has now expanded its international travel offerings into tours and activities reservations. BookMyForex scans several tours and activities databases to showcase the best tours at the lowest prices.

It displays more than one lakh activities across 2400 destinations worldwide. These activities involve a host of experiences for individuals and families, comprising of 25 categories such as air, helicopter and balloon tours, cruises, sailing and water tours, cultural and theme tours, food, wine and nightlife, classes and workshops, outdoor activities, shows, concerts, sports, kids-friendly, luxurious tours etc. "The travelers are evolving and new-age Indian travelers seek everything, ranging from adventure, entertainment, shopping, fashion, food, nightlife, etc. in their travel experience. They explore and sort out the experiences they want to take during their holiday, well in advance. Launching Tours and Activity booking service is a firm step towards meeting the evolving requirements of the modern international traveler," said Nitin Motwani, Founder, and CTO of BookMyForex.com.

"This expansion is a natural next step in our growth process. So far we have helped international travelers save on getting the money they need when they travel abroad. Now we are going a step beyond and helping travelers save when they actually spend their money abroad. We aim to become a seamless one-stop platform for international travel essentials and enhance the traveler's experience at best prices," he said. "Travellers will be able to save a considerable amount by purchasing the activities before flying abroad since they will be able to avail discounted rates that we are able to manage. Customers will also be able to make tour payments in INR and thus avoid paying the extra foreign transaction fees that are charged when using debit or credit cards for foreign currency transactions," Motwani added.

The activities are available for Indian cities like Delhi, Agra, Kolkata, Bangalore, etc. and International destinations like Bali, Dubai, London, Paris, Rome, Bangkok, Las Vegas, Phuket, Zurich, New York, San Francisco, etc. The tours and activities are available at guaranteed lowest prices and most come with free cancellation.

BookMyForex has launched great discounts on tours and activities bookings for its forex customers. Travelers will be able to win amazing prizes and avail great discounts on all the travel essentials during "BookMyForex BigForexSale", which will soon be launched and will run between December 2, 2019 to January 31, 2020.

