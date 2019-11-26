International Development News
Development News Edition

India among biggest users of Google's 'Shopping' feature

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 16:44 IST
India among biggest users of Google's 'Shopping' feature

Google on Tuesday said India is among the top markets for its 'Shopping' feature and has received strong response from small and medium businesses that are using it to connect to more buyers. In December last year, Google had launched 'Shopping' in India to allow users to easily filter through offers, review prices from multiple retailers and find products to shop.

"We've witnessed incredible momentum since launch of Google shopping last year. Indian shoppers engage with our shopping experience more often, and for longer periods of time compared to other markets," Google Shopping Vice President - Product Management Surojit Chatterjee told PTI. He added that there are now over 200 million offers available on Google Shopping.

"We have seen a strong traction, especially for small and medium businesses... clicks on listings that direct to small and medium business websites have increased by 30 percent," Chatterjee said. He added that the company is now introducing new tools to help businesses connect with shoppers easily.

Through Google My Business (GMB), any local retailer can create an online store and connect with millions of shoppers searching for products online. Going forward, when these retailers post photos of their in-store products, they will automatically be surfaced as product listings on Search and in the Google shopping tab. "By way of this launch, Google is bringing 20,000 local businesses that are already on GMB into the shopping experience... The feature is rolling out and expected to be available to shoppers in India early next year," he said.

Chatterjee noted that over the next two to three years, about 500 million non-English speaking users are expected to be online in India. To facilitate the shopping experience for these users, Google is extending support for Indian languages and product listings on the shopping home page will be available in several Indian languages, starting with Hindi with the merchant side having to make no extra effort into translating the catalogue.

"Our endeavour is to enable India’s small and medium retailers to grow and thrive, and to open a world of new online experiences for Indian shoppers. With these new tools, we are excited to bring the full power of Google to Shopping," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

RIL m-cap comes very close to Rs 10 lakh cr in intra-day trade

The market valuation of Reliance Industries, the countrys most valued firm, came very close to the Rs 10 lakh crore mark in intra-day trade on Tuesday. The oil-to-telecom conglomerates market capitalization m-cap zoomed to Rs 9,99,045 crore...

Eskom would be split into three entities in future: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that the governments attempts to reconfigure and split Eskom into three divisions are not aimed at privatizing the embattled power utility. These measures, he said, are rather aimed at stabilizing th...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1715 hours

FGN6 US-MUMBAI-TERROR-ANNIVERSARY US calls for bringing 2611 perpetrators to justiceWashington Remembering the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the US has said those responsible for this heinous crime must face justice.By Lalit K J...

Alumnus donates Rs 52 lakh for IIT KGP's Classical & Folk Arts

A US-based alumnus has donated Rs 52 lakh for IIT Kharagpurs Academy of Classical and Folk Arts, an official said. The funding is towards building a music auditorium with a digitally enhanced learning environment, conducting workshops on c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019