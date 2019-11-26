Harare Airport: Confusion prevails amid reports of strike by air traffic controllers

The Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport in Zimbabwe's Harare is reportedly having operational difficulties due to a strike by air traffic controllers, according to a local media platform called ZimLive. The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe has, however, dismissed the reports and said that "flights (at Harare airport) are operating as normal."

"Our attention has been drawn to some reports circulating on various media platforms this morning. Our airspace is open and flights are operating as normal," the authority said.

Amid the confusion, many users have further stirred the controversy by posting differing statements about Harare airport on social media platforms like Twitter.

A Twitter user Nick Mangwana wrote that the reports of Harare's RGM airport canceling flights are "falsehoods."

Our airport remains busy. We all need to work hard to give the correct picture of our country. For example, there is no need to say, planes are not landing or taking off from Harare International when it's not true. Who stands to benefit from peddling such falsehoods? pic.twitter.com/Ezqwt2iEwH — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) November 26, 2019

While another user tweeted that the problem at Harare airport should be acknowledged.