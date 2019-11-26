International Development News
Development News Edition

Skoda Auto Volkswagen to suspend ops at Chakan plant for a month

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:16 IST
Skoda Auto Volkswagen to suspend ops at Chakan plant for a month

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Tuesday said it will suspend production at its Chakan plant in Pune for a month from mid-December to mid-January in order to upgrade the facility for new range of products, according to sources. The company -- formerly known as Volkswagen India -- had earlier suspended production for a month from middle of October to mid-November.

When contacted, the company spokesperson said it is taking the step to prepare for next generation of products within the INDIA 2.0 project. "Several upgrades are in progress at our facilities to accommodate changes in the production lines for MQB A0 IN platform. We are systematically planning our non-production days to sustainably meet our customer deliveries without any delay," the spokesperson said when asked about the suspension of work at the plant.

While the spokesperson did not confirm the period of closure, industry sources confirmed the suspension of production from mid-December to align production in preparation of the new range of products. Earlier this year, Volkswagen Group India had received regulatory and statutory approvals to merge its three passenger car subsidiaries in the country into one entity which would be referred to as Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.

The merged entity, which includes Volkswagen India, Volkswagen Group Sales India and Skoda Auto India, is led by Gurpratap Boparai. The new company with a strong brand portfolio -- Skoda Auto, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini -- is envisioned to serve across market segments and budgets.

However, the group has been struggling to make its mark in the Indian mass market segment. In April-October period this year, Volkswagen India clocked sales of just 17,733 units, down 17.01 per cent from the year-ago period. On the other hand, Skoda Auto sold 8,114 units, down 18.2 per cent from the same period a year ago.

The Pune-headquartered company operates two production facilities in Pune and Aurangabad, and has regional offices in Mumbai, New Delhi and other locations across the country. In July 2018, the Volkswagen Group announced investments of around EUR 1 billion as part of the India 2.0 project.

In January this year, the company opened a new technology centre in Pune to develop vehicles based on the localised MQB-A0-IN subcompact platform, tailored to the requirements of local customers. As part of fresh model introduction strategy in the country, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India plans to drive in a mid-size SUV model which would be sold from both Skoda and Volkswagen sales outlets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Phil Simmons impressed with India's pace attack

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons, who is impressed with Indias pace attack said that the latter nation makes the world cricket exciting. I cant say how long ago, but when I first came here, you would have Madan Lal opening the bowling. N...

UPDATE 2-Erdogan leans on Turkish central bank for risky 'single digit' rates

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged the central bank on Tuesday to continue slashing interest rates, after it already cut by 1,000 points since July, saying both rates and inflation would hopefully hit single-digits next year. Erdogan, w...

Red Cross boosts disaster-prone communities with blockchain "cash"

In Kenyas poor rural and slum communities, residents have lots to sell - from home-grown tomatoes to their labor hoeing fields or teaching children - but few people have enough cash to buy the goods and services, reducing the incentive to p...

Shut down JNU for two years, rename it as Subhash Chandra Bose University: Subramanian Swamy

By Pragya Kaushika BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday recommended the shutting down of Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU for good two years and after that, it should be renamed as Subhash Chandra Bose University.Speaking on occas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019