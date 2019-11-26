International Development News
Audi to slash 9,500 jobs in Germany by 2025: statement

  Updated: 26-11-2019 18:39 IST
German carmaker Audi said Tuesday it planned to slash 9,500 jobs in Germany by 2025, as part of a massive restructuring plan to save billions by 2029. The job cuts will be achieved through an early retirement program, the company said, adding that it would continue to hire in areas such as electromobility and digitization.

