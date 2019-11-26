International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Trade hopes, pound dip pull FTSE 100 out of red

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 22:49 IST
UPDATE 2-Trade hopes, pound dip pull FTSE 100 out of red
Image Credit: Storyblocks

London's FTSE 100 eked out gains despite an 8% slide in catering firm Compass Group on growing hopes of a U.S.-China trade resolution, while gains in LSE after shareholder approval for its Refinitiv deal and a weaker sterling also provided support. The blue-chip index added 0.1%, while a 16% surge in pet supplies retailer Pets at Home after upbeat profit forecast helped mid-cap stocks outperform and close up 0.8% at its highest level in nearly 15 months.

The FTSE 250 index was outperforming the UK blue-chips as well as the broader European benchmark, even as the pound fell after polls showed the Conservative Party's lead was narrowing before the December election. Traders are buying into domestically-focused shares as they still believe the Conservatives will win a majority next month, which could potentially put an end to Brexit delays, CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.

The recent gains have placed the midcap index on course for its best yearly performance since 2014. On the main board, however, Compass recorded its worst day in over a decade after the company said deteriorating business and consumer confidence hit performance in Europe.

Shares of London Stock Exchange climbed 2.1% after its shareholders overwhelmingly backed its $27 billion takeover of data and analytics company Refinitiv. Thomson Reuters , the parent company of Reuters News, holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv.

The blue-chip bourse still took home its third consecutive session of gains as hopes that the United States and China could yet sign a "phase one" trade deal gained traction after top negotiators from both countries held a phone call to try and hammer out some details. OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said markets were clinging to every headline that emanates on the trade front, amid a lack of major day-to-day updates.

"The details of the call were lacking, but the language used was promising...as long as that remains the case, investors will be optimistic of a deal," Erlam said. Small-cap De La Rue, which last month hit its lowest level in over two decades following a profit warning, plummeted 24% after it raised going concern doubts and scrapped its dividend.

"De La Rue is teetering on the brink," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said. "Today's update is worrying for investors because it suggests there's more damage out there to be done to the shares."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Fadnavis quits as CM ahead of SC-ordered floor test, Uddhav picked to be next CM

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday ahead of the floor test shortly after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar did a u-turn and quit as his deputy, in another dramatic twist to the month-long political saga that will ...

CAG report in Hry assembly brings out shortcomings in medicines and equipment procurement

The CAG report, tabled in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday, has brought out shortcomings in the procurement of medicines and equipment such as delay in the processing of the indents and award of rate contract to ineligible firms. The Comptro...

Pak cricketer Yasir Shah opens up on sharing meal with Indian cab driver in Brisbane

Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah who shared a meal with an Indian cab driver in Australia on Tuesday said he had done so because the latter was refusing to accept the journeys fare. Shah, who is currently touring Australia for the T20I and Tes...

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Chief Minister of

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Chief Minister ofMaharashtra on November 28 Sena leader....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019