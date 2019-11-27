International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian states face challenges in reducing deficits, constraining government fiscal consolidation: Moody's

Indian states face difficulties in reducing deficits, challenging the country's ability to meet medium-term fiscal consolidation goals as economic growth slows, Moody's Investors Service said in a new report released on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 10:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 10:57 IST
Indian states face challenges in reducing deficits, constraining government fiscal consolidation: Moody's
States' reliance on central grants has increased since GST implementation. Image Credit: ANI

Indian states face difficulties in reducing deficits, challenging the country's ability to meet medium-term fiscal consolidation goals as economic growth slows, Moody's Investors Service said in a new report released on Wednesday. "Indian states do not generate sufficient own source revenue to cover their spending needs. The introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017 has further increased states' reliance on central government transfers," said Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst Gjorgji Josifov.

"As slowing growth and continued infrastructure spending are likely to keep state-level deficits elevated, we expect the central government will continue to face challenges in achieving its fiscal consolidation targets," added Josifov. The implementation of the GST in July 2017 replaced many indirect taxes levied by the states with centralised GST rates. As a result, states are now more reliant on the central government for revenue, with the central government accounting for almost half their revenue.

Meanwhile, persistent spending pressures and slowing economic growth will keep state-level deficits high at about 3 per cent of GDP for the fiscal year ending March 2020. Coupled with the projected 3.7 per cent deficit for the central government, this will bring the general government deficit to about 6.7 per cent. Without policy changes, Moody's expects states' deficits to stay around current levels which will continue to challenge general government (combined central and state) fiscal consolidation.

As a percentage of GDP, states' outstanding debt will remain around 25 per cent in fiscal 2019 and 2020. To achieve the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act baseline scenario of debt-GDP reaching 20 per cent by 2024-25 will require significant expenditure cuts and much higher revenue growth. Moody's report forms part of its continuing research on the debt and finances of India's states and local governments, and the central government's efforts to reduce deficits and debt.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO successfully launches CARTOSAT-3, 13 US nano satellites

Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday successfully injected into orbit its earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 commercial nano satellites from the United States. ISRO Chairman K Sivan described todays...

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,750 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of Hinduja Group and Indias largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, said on Wednesday it has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings TNSTU for 1,750 buses. The order comes close on t...

Rugby-England fullback Watson out until New Year with knee injury

England full-back Anthony Watson is unlikely to play again this year after damaging a knee ligament in Baths 15-9 defeat by Harlequins in the Champions Cup on Saturday, the English Premiership club has said. Watson, who was part of Englands...

Suspect in Indian-American's murder grew angry after she refused to talk to him: Prosecutors

The man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a teenage Indian-American student in Chicago grabbed her around the neck from behind and put her in a chokehold after she refused to talk to him or acknowledge his catcalls, prosecutors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019