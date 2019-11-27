International Development News
Avail Finance Expands its Footprints to 37 Cities in India

Catering to over 1 million people across India, Avail Finance - The financial wellness platform -has now expanded to over 37 cities across India, targeting the 150 million blue-collared workforce of the country. The company has curated innovative financial products, including instant cash, insurance, micro-savings & micro-investment options, keeping inline with the demands of the segment. The objective being to facilitate their needs and enable them to build their credit history.

Established in 2017, Avail Finance's vision encompasses of providing easy to acquire and 'convenient to repay' loans to the blue-collared workforce. Company's objective is to provide a financial umbrella to this segment through a hassle-free online mobile loan application. By doing so, it taps into the under-served population that are currently not under the formal lending landscape. With the belief that every creditworthy individual should rightfully be able to use financial services regardless of their income, i.e., individuals such as delivery boys, drivers, domestic helps, security guards, maintenance workers, amongst others.

Avail Finance is leaving no stone unturned with the expansion of its Financial Wellness platform from 10 to 37 cities across India, catering to the Tier II & Tier III markets. After thorough research on the demand and nature of loans required in these regions, the company has introduced specially crafted products - instant cash, insurance, micro - savings and micro - investment options. The cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Nagpur, Indore, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore; insurance in Kolkata, Lucknow, Agra, Vadodara, Rajkot, Varanasi, Amritsar, Allahabad, Chandigarh; and savings facility in Gorakhpur, Meerut, Jabalpur, Aurangabad, Solapur, Jodhpur, Madurai, Guwahati and Gwalior. 

About the products:

  • Instant Cash - Instant cash is a short period micro loan ranging from Rs. 2,000 to 3,000
  • Insurance - Custom made monthly insurance options to cover users for life, accident & income.
  • Savings - Short term & Long term saving/investment plan with better returns then savings bank account.

Speaking on this, Mr. Ankush Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Avail Finance, said, "It has always been our mission to build an inclusive financial wellness platform that brings every citizen under its fold, regardless of their credit history, profession or socio-economic status. The services have been crafted to cater to the neglected sector with instant cash, insurance facility and saving options. With the expansion, we target to reach out to 15 million people by March 2020."

About Avail Finance:

Avail Finance provides Indians with an instant online loan app built for them to have access to fast cash anytime, anywhere. A person may, at any point, need a personal loan for a variety of situations: It could be a marriage loan for a loved one's wedding, a medical loan for an impending surgery or as an advance pay check because they may have used up their monthly salary. Personal loans can quickly become a necessity when one's income is low or unsteady. Asking friends and family for a loan can often be embarrassing. Borrowing from a loan shark is quite expensive and sometimes unsafe too. Chit funds don't allow people to withdraw money when they need fast cash. The Avail instant online loan app aims to save customers from embarrassment, harassment or long-term investment when they need low interest loans. Avail provides unsecured online loans in a quick and easy manner with a hassle-free loan application that requires minimal paperwork. Not only has that, but Avail's low interest personal loaned also help one build a credit history through timely, simple repayment.

Media Contact:
Saloni Singh
+91-8210546467
saloni.singh@communicateindia.com
Communicate India

