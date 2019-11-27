International Development News
Steelcase launches pop-up in Hyd;unveils workplace solutions

  Hyderabad
Steelcase, the US-based office space architecture, furniture and technology products firm, has unveiled its latest product lines and introduced its family of brands here. The Connecting Hyderabad pop-up opened here showcased an array of designs by Steelcase and Orangebox, a Steelcase company, as well as its portfolio of brands and partners such as PolyVision and Taiga Concept, that help organisations reshape their workplace, a press release from the company said on Wednesday.

We are very pleased to bring our latest workplace insights and solutions to this vibrant city and look forward to helping organisations in India create workspaces that disrupt the way their teams work and collaborate, unleashing peoples potential, Uli Gwinner, President of Steelcase Asia Pacific, said. At the pop-up, Steelcase unveiled its Flex Collection, and Orangebox Air3 acoustic pod both designed to enable hyper-collaborative teams to quickly switch between teamwork and individual-focus tasks, the release added..

