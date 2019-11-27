International Development News
Development News Edition

Over 20 million users in India log on to 11.11 UC Shopping Festival

Over 20 Million Indians logged on to UC Browser to take part in the recently concluded 11.11 UC Shopping Festival, part of Alibaba's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:20 IST
Over 20 million users in India log on to 11.11 UC Shopping Festival
India-Trends-Report. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over 20 Million Indians logged on to UC Browser to take part in the recently concluded 11.11 UC Shopping Festival, part of Alibaba's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. The 11.11 UC Shopping Festival, jointly presented by UC Browser, Paytm Mall, Paytm First, Lazada and AliExpress simultaneously ran across five key markets of India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The partnership brought forth exclusive deals, huge discounts and multiple offers across different categories. Delivering on its commitment of a localisation plan, the festival was available in 14 popular languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Bahasa, Thai, Vietnamese and Russian. Offering a comprehensive and enriching shopping experience, UC launched a slew of in-app activities. About 15 million Indian users took part in various in-app interactive activities on the UC Browser platform, including Treasure Hunt, "Invite Friends, Win free prize", and Lucky Stars.

UC distributed cashback and gifts of value in excess of Rs 200 million, a jump of over 15x from the gifts and coupons distributed last year. Over 25 lakh Indian users took part in the popular Lucky Stars Game with over 700,000 users winning free prizes. UC also launched a "Mol, Tol" challenge which became increasingly popular with the users during the course of the festival. The videos around the challenge generated over 10 million impressions.

With its commitment to creating a comprehensive content ecosystem across multiple categories, UC Browser generated over 40 million page views for content related to the Shopping Festival. More than 3000 pieces of GIFs and memes were generated during the shopping period and more than 70,000 articles were created on UC's highly popular shopping channel, helping users understand various products and deals to make informed purchase choices.

"We are delighted at the overwhelming response to yet another edition of UC 11.11 Shopping Fest. The strong user participation has exceeded all our expectations and we are thrilled to announce that UC Browser generated over 1 billion viewable impressions for shopping fest-related content with over 700 million coming from Indian market alone," said Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UC Web Global Business. UC Browser is the world's number one third-party mobile browser and a content platform from Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group. UC Browser has clocked in over 1.1 billion user downloads worldwide (excluding China) with half of its global installs from India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Jessica Biel calm amid Justin Timberlake's drama with co-star Alisha Wainwright

It seems that actor and model Jessica Biel does not want to pay heed to any reports about her husband Justin Timberlake who was spotted outing with co-workers. The 27-year-old star stepped out on Monday afternoon for some work in Los Angele...

Uddhav Thackeray, 59, will be 18th CM of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. Thackeray, 59, will be the third Sena leader after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to occupy the top post. Thackeray would be taking ...

Kenyan government report proposes more posts to tackle election violence

Kenya should create more senior political posts including that of prime minister and increase payments to regional governments to try to end cyclical election violence, a government report said on Wednesday.The report, which also recommende...

Nobel winner Mahfouz lives on in Cairo's alleyways

The legacy of Islamic Cairos most famous son Naguib Mahfouz lives on in its winding lanes more than three decades after he became the only Arab to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. A mosaic of the bespectacled author overlooks a market te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019