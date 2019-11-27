Karna SEZ units to be freed from some labour laws for 5 years if grievances panels are set up Bengaluru, Nov 27 (PTI The Karnataka government on Wednesday said all industrial establishments located in the special economic zone (SEZ) will be exempted from the provisions of certain labour laws for a period of 5-years, provided they constitute committees to deal with complaints of sexual harassment and other grievances. According to an official notification, the exemptions are subject to four conditions conditions laid out.

In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 14 of The Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act 1946, (Central Act 20 of 1946), the Government of Karnataka hereby exempts all Industrial Establishments located in Special Economic Zone in Karnataka from application of all provisions of the said act for period of five years from the date of publication in this notification in the Official Gazette, it said. The conditions include industrial establishments shall constitute Internal Complaint Committee as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (Central Act 14 of 2013), and Rules framed there under; The units should constitute a grievance eedressal committee consisting of equal number of persons representing employer and employees, to address any complaint or grievances of any of the employee.

The committee shall be empowered to handle all types of complaints or grievances of employee within a reasonable timeframe. It calls for industrial establishments to furnish information about the cases of disciplinary action like suspension, discharge, termination, demotion, dismissal etc.

of its employees to the Jurisdictional Development Commissioner (SEZ) in Karnataka. The units should furnish information on service conditions of the employees sought by the jurisdictional development commissioner (SEZ), within the reasonable timeframe fixed by him, it added..

