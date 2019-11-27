International Development News
Development News Edition

Karna SEZ units to be freed from some labour laws for 5 years

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:57 IST
Karna SEZ units to be freed from some labour laws for 5 years

Karna SEZ units to be freed from some labour laws for 5 years if grievances panels are set up Bengaluru, Nov 27 (PTI The Karnataka government on Wednesday said all industrial establishments located in the special economic zone (SEZ) will be exempted from the provisions of certain labour laws for a period of 5-years, provided they constitute committees to deal with complaints of sexual harassment and other grievances. According to an official notification, the exemptions are subject to four conditions conditions laid out.

In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 14 of The Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act 1946, (Central Act 20 of 1946), the Government of Karnataka hereby exempts all Industrial Establishments located in Special Economic Zone in Karnataka from application of all provisions of the said act for period of five years from the date of publication in this notification in the Official Gazette, it said. The conditions include industrial establishments shall constitute Internal Complaint Committee as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (Central Act 14 of 2013), and Rules framed there under; The units should constitute a grievance eedressal committee consisting of equal number of persons representing employer and employees, to address any complaint or grievances of any of the employee.

The committee shall be empowered to handle all types of complaints or grievances of employee within a reasonable timeframe. It calls for industrial establishments to furnish information about the cases of disciplinary action like suspension, discharge, termination, demotion, dismissal etc.

of its employees to the Jurisdictional Development Commissioner (SEZ) in Karnataka. The units should furnish information on service conditions of the employees sought by the jurisdictional development commissioner (SEZ), within the reasonable timeframe fixed by him, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Esports-Change is needed for women to feel welcome, says Vitality boss

Female representation in esports is in a terrible state and attitudes must change for women gamers to feel more welcome, according to Team Vitality co-founder and chief executive Nicolas Maurer.The Frenchman, whose esports company ranks in ...

U.S. judge delays sentencing of former Trump adviser Flynn

A U.S. judge on Wednesday delayed the planned Dec. 18 sentencing hearing of former President Donald Trumps National Security Adviser Michael Flynn but did not set a new date.Judge Emmett Sullivan had been expected to put off sentencing afte...

No place for 'disloyal' Moreno in Spanish coaching team, says Enrique

Madrid, Nov 27 AFP Spains returning coach Luis Enrique described his predecessor Robert Moreno as disloyal on Wednesday and confirmed he will not be part of his coaching team for Euro 2020. Moreno was removed as coach last week to make way ...

You need actors, not heroes in films today, says Prosenjit Chatterjee

Noted Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee believes there is a need for good actors who can pull off different characters on screen and the concept of heroes has started becoming irrelevant. Delivering his masterclass, titled Nuances of Actin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019