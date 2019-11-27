International Development News
Development News Edition

IKEA to invest 200 million Euros to become climate positive by

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:28 IST
IKEA to invest 200 million Euros to become climate positive by

IKEA to invest 200 million Euros to become climate positive by 2030 Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI): Swedish furniture giant IKEA on Wednesday announced that it would invest 200 million Euros globally to speed up transformation to become a climate positive business. The investment will focus on two portfolios one to transform the IKEA supply chain into using renewable energy, and one to remove carbon from the atmosphere through reforestation, restoration of degraded forests and better forest management practices.

More than half of the IKEA climate footprint comes from materials in the products and production, a company release said. "Our ambition is to reduce more greenhouse gas emissions in absolute terms by 2030 than the entire IKEA value chain emits while growing the IKEA business, Torbjorn Loof,CEO of Inter IKEA Group said.

The first portfolio will support the ambition to use 100 per cent renewable energy (electricity, heating, cooling, and other fuels) in production by 2030. It will be built on collaboration with direct suppliers while thesecond portfolio will invest in projects aimed at removing and storing carbon through reforestation and responsible forest management, IKEA said.

Wood is one of the main materials that IKEA uses and for many years the companyhas worked to promote responsible forest management around the world, the release said. The company said responsibly managed forests play a vital role in protecting ecosystems, supporting biodiversity and climate change mitigation.

In India too, the different IKEA business unitsare working towards becoming climate positive, the release said. IKEA retail stores are working towards becoming carbon neutral retail stores in the future.

It is using renewable energy by adopting more electric vehicles in logistics. In India, it has already achieved 20 per cent use of electric vehicles in logistics operations and aims to reach 60 per cent in the next three years,the release said.PTI GDK APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves several welfare schemes in meeting

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved the Jagan Anna Vidya Deevena and other important welfare schemes for the state, said Minister of Information and Public Relations IPR Perni Venkataramaiah on Wednesday. The cabinet approved a fee reimburs...

Two types of motion keep cells in shape: Study

A team of scientists has found the health of cells is maintained in part by two types of movement of their nucleoli. This dual motion within the surrounding fluid adds to our understanding of what contributes to healthy cellular function an...

Terror incidents in J-K have come down to almost nil after abrogation of 370: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted in Lok Sabha that after abrogation of provisions of Article 370, terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have come down to almost nil. He also said the Army, paramilitary forces and the Jam...

Judiciary Committee set to take over Trump impeachment probe

Washington, Nov 27 AP The House Judiciary Committee is set to take over the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, scheduling a hearing for next week as they push closer to a possible vote on actual charges of high crimes and misdemea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019