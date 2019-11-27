International Development News
Development News Edition

India's share in software product market miniscule: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:10 IST
India's share in software product market miniscule: Official

India's share in software product market miniscule: Official Bengaluru Nov 27 (PTI)Indias share in the global software product market is miniscule and the country remains a net importer of software products, the joint secretary to the electronics and information technology ministry Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday. Currently the global software product market is valued at USD 438 billion and India's share in this is miniscule as the country continues to be a net importer of software products, Kumar was quoted in a press release as saying on the second day of the Global Exhibition on Services (GES)-2019 here.

Of the total software business of USD 8.2 billion in the country, Indias exports amount to just USD 2 billion, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) quoted Kumar in the release. India has done well in software services and our next big opportunity is in software products. There will be USD one trillion opportunity in the software production by 2025 and India has a great chance to tap it, Kumar reminded the audience.

According to CII, Rajeev Kandpal, Joint Secretary and CFO, Governmente marketplace,said the GeM is the fastest growing as compared to similar initiatives across the world. The platform has 40,000 buyers, 3,00,000 sellers and 15,10,000 products valued at Rs 39,000 crore, he said.

"It is one of the most inclusive marketplaces in the world comprising 20 per cent MSMEs and startup gross merchandise value is at Rs 600 crore. GeM has created a gross merchandise value of USD 5.5 billion in a short span of 3 years," Kandpal said. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad underlined the importance of technology in transforming the logistic sector and said digitisation has greatly helped improve the quality of services.

According to him, KSRTC has introduced technology similar to wearable devices that can track and monitor driver behavior, keep them awake in case they doze off and warn them of nearby traffic threats. The officer said data driven decision making will play a key role in the logistic sector going forward.PTI GMS BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

NATO gives Boeing $1 bln deal to upgrade AWACS reconnaissance planes

NATO on Wednesday awarded Boeing Co a 1 billion contract to upgrade its fleet of AWACS reconnaissance planes, a deal officials said showed the strength of transatlantic cooperation days before an alliance summit in London.First flown in 198...

SDMC employee arrested for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

An employee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000, the Delhi Police said.Manish Lal, a bill clerk helper at an MCD centre in Rajouri Garden, had demanded Rs 5,000 from Prem Chand...

Punjab makes mandatory for child welfare NGOs to get registered

The Punjab government has made registration mandatory for non-governmental organisations engaged in providing housing, food, education and medical facilities to children, an official statement said on Wednesday. The NGOs are required to reg...

Haryana Police nabs wanted gangster

The Special Task Force STF of the Haryana Police on Wednesday said it apprehended a wanted gangster who was facing many cases in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab. Pawan alias Totla, a resident of Nahra village in Sonipat district , is a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019