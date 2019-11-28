International Development News
Development News Edition

Tata Communications, Kacific sign global IP connectivity, cyber security deal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 10:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 10:46 IST
Tata Communications, Kacific sign global IP connectivity, cyber security deal

Digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications on Thursday said it has entered into an agreement with Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific) for providing global internet and cyber security services. "Kacific has selected Tata Communications...to provide terrestrial connectivity services as it readies for the launch of its first satellite, Kacific1," Tata Communications said in a regulatory filing.

Kacific chose to enter into this arrangement with Tata Communications because of the scale of the company's global network and its security expertise, Kacific CEO Christian Patouraux said in a statement. "Our high-speed broadband will reach people living across both the most remote rural locations and the most densely populated urban centres in the Asia Pacific region," Patouraux said.

Tata Communications will provide global internet and cyber security services for Kacific's Ka-band satellite network. Kacific1 is a High Throughput Satellite (HTS) that will use 56 high-power Ka-band beams to deliver affordable, high-speed broadband to telecommunications companies, internet service providers and governments in South East Asia and the Pacific.

Tata Communications Vice President and General Manager of Global Media and Entertainment Services Brian Morris said : "We are pleased to work with Kacific to provide them a unified service across security and network management". The shares of Tata Communications were trading at Rs 448.40, up 7.22 per cent on BSE in the morning trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Pak Supreme Court resumes hearing on Bajwa's extension case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday resumed the hearing in a case pertaining to the extension of incumbent Chief of Army Staff COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. Today is the last opportunity for the government to satisfy the court on the le...

Kings defeat Islanders to break even on homestand

Dustin Brown, Jeff Carter, Matt Roy and Alex Iafallo scored goals as the Los Angeles Kings overcame a brief first-period deficit to earn a 4-1 victory Wednesday over the visiting New York Islanders. Jonathan Quick had 24 saves as the Kings ...

Ross Taylor hails depth within New Zealand squad

New Zealands middle-order batsman Ross Taylor on Thursday hailed the depth within the squad and said it is definitely the best at this point in his career. The depth is definitely the best it has ever been during my career. When I first sta...

FOREX-Yen gains, yuan falls as Hong Kong tensions heighten risk aversion

The safe-haven yen rose and risk-sensitive currencies fell on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trumps formal endorsement of Hong Kongs anti-government protesters, seen as potentially derailing recent Sino-U.S. progress on trade.On Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019