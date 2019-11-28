Tata Communications, Kacific sign global IP connectivity, cyber security deal

Digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications on Thursday said it has entered into an agreement with Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific) for providing global internet and cyber security services. "Kacific has selected Tata Communications...to provide terrestrial connectivity services as it readies for the launch of its first satellite, Kacific1," Tata Communications said in a regulatory filing.

Kacific chose to enter into this arrangement with Tata Communications because of the scale of the company's global network and its security expertise, Kacific CEO Christian Patouraux said in a statement. "Our high-speed broadband will reach people living across both the most remote rural locations and the most densely populated urban centres in the Asia Pacific region," Patouraux said.

Tata Communications will provide global internet and cyber security services for Kacific's Ka-band satellite network. Kacific1 is a High Throughput Satellite (HTS) that will use 56 high-power Ka-band beams to deliver affordable, high-speed broadband to telecommunications companies, internet service providers and governments in South East Asia and the Pacific.

Tata Communications Vice President and General Manager of Global Media and Entertainment Services Brian Morris said : "We are pleased to work with Kacific to provide them a unified service across security and network management". The shares of Tata Communications were trading at Rs 448.40, up 7.22 per cent on BSE in the morning trade.

