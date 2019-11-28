International Development News
RBL Bank shares rise over 1 pc ahead of board meeting

Shares of RBL Bank on Thursday continued to rise for the second consecutive session ahead of its board meeting to consider fund raising. The stock opened at Rs 370 and gained 1.18 per cent to Rs 372 in early trade on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock traded 1.29 per cent up at Rs 372.30. On Wednesday, the private sector lender announced that a board meeting will be conducted on Saturday which will consider raising of funds by issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.

"...a meeting of the board of directors of the bank is proposed to be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, to inter alia consider and if thought fit to approve: raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares of the bank on a preferential basis," the bank said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The shares of the bank had settled 5.8 per cent up on Wednesday after the announcement.

