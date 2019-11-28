International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-East Libyan forces launch air strikes near southwest oil fields

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:55 IST
UPDATE 1-East Libyan forces launch air strikes near southwest oil fields
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

East Libya based forces said they had launched air strikes near oilfields in the southwest of the country early on Thursday, after fighting in the area briefly shut down one of two major fields.

The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Wednesday it had driven rival factions from the 70,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) El Feel oilfield after carrying out air strikes, leading to production being halted. Engineers at El Feel said on Thursday that production was gradually restarting.

The fighting reignited a conflict for control of large oilfields in southwestern Libya between competing military alliances that are also battling on the outskirts of the capital, Tripoli. On Thursday, Mi-35 attack helicopters had targeted Chadian opposition forces preparing to attack Sharara oilfield, Libya's biggest field, an LNA military official said.

The claim could not be independently confirmed. Both sides in Libya's conflict frequently accuse the other of depending on African mercenaries. LNA forces also shelled rival groups aligned with the internationally recognised government in Tripoli at an agricultural project near El Feel oilfield, the military official said.

The forces aligned with Tripoli had taken control of El Feel for several hours on Wednesday before being driven back. Libya has been divided since 2014 into rival military and political camps based in Tripoli and the east. Haftar controls most of Libya's oil fields and facilities but oil revenues are controlled by the central bank in Tripoli.

Libya's oil production has been repeatedly disrupted over the past five years by conflict and blockades, but recently it has been relatively stable at about 1.25 million bpd. Earlier this week, engineers at Sharara said the field production was stable at about 280,000-300,000 barrels per day (bpd), and security within the field was good.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

ZEEL shares fall nearly 3 pc after former directors flag issues

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday declined nearly 3 per cent after the company said two of its former directors had raised concerns over several issues. Intra-day, scrip of the company fell 5.38 per cent to a low of Rs 302...

David Mabuza to deliver keynote address at World Aids Day Commemoration

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council SANAC, will on Sunday, 01 December 2019, deliver a keynote address at the World Aids Day National Commemoration event at the James ...

Jharkhand: Security tightened in Latehar district ahead of assembly polls

District administration in Jharkhand has tightened the security in two assembly constituencies Latehar and Manika, where the Naxal attack took place a few days ago. The elections in these two areas are scheduled to take place on November 30...

50 MPs write to Speaker, seek to censure Pragya for insulting Mahatma Gandhi

As many as 50 Members of Parliament MPs including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dayanidhi Maran, Manicka Tagore, and NK Premachandran have given a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to censure BJP MP Pragya Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019