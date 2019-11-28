International Development News
Maruti Suzuki's institute trains 15,000 tribal youth, makes them employable

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Thursday that it has successfully trained 15,000 tribal youth in driving training and made them employable as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

The curriculum is designed to incorporate basic life skills training and all-round personality development. Image Credit: ANI

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Thursday that it has successfully trained 15,000 tribal youth in driving training and made them employable as part of its corporate social responsibility programme. These students were trained at the company's All Gujarat Institute of Driving, Technical Training and Research (AGIDTTR) at Waghodia. Of the candidates trained, 70 per cent secured employment or have taken up the role of an entrepreneur.

The achievement coincides with the institution completing 10 years of its inauguration. AGIDTTR was established in 2009 as a public-private-partnership model between the Ministry of Tribal Development (Gujarat) and Maruti Suzuki. Apart from the scientifically designed course curriculum, the institute provides practical training through facilities like driving training track and driving training simulators. Further, the institute uses ARITRA, a camera-based image processing technology to enhance learning.

"AGIDTTR Vadodara is a perfect example of government and industry coming together to bring about an affirmative change in the society," said Ajay Kumar Tomer, Executive Advisor for Corporate Planning and CSR at Maruti Suzuki. "It is through initiatives like these that we are able to generate value through interventions, making these youth a part of the mainstream economy," he said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

