IHG appoints Sudeep Jain as South West Asia MD

Hospitality major InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) on Thursday announced the appointment of Sudeep Jain as Managing Director, South West Asia with effect from January 1, 2020. Sudeep is currently serving as VP Development, South West Asia (SWA) and succeeds Vivek Bhalla, who has been promoted to the role of Vice President Operations for South East Asia and Korea, IHG said in a statement.

In his new role, Sudeep will take on a broader leadership agenda to drive IHG's business in the region, covering both development and operations responsibilities across the existing portfolio of 39 hotels representing five brands -- InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, it added. Sudeep will continue to be based in Gurugram, and will report to Pascal Gauvin, Managing Director, India, Middle East and Africa, IHG, the statement said.

Commenting on the development, Gauvin said: "Since joining IHG, he (Sudeep) has led our growth agenda in the market, successfully positioning IHG as one of the leading hospitality companies in SWA, especially in India." Sudeep brings close to two decades of experience in the hospitality sector from roles based in the US and India, working across brand management, asset management, strategy, planning and real estate development, the statement said.

Before joining IHG, he worked with Starwood Hotels & Resorts as Vice President, Acquisitions & Development for South Asia, it added.

