International Development News
Development News Edition

No plans by IT Ministry for censorship of content on online streaming platforms: Dhotre

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:22 IST
No plans by IT Ministry for censorship of content on online streaming platforms: Dhotre

The electronics and IT ministry has no plans to introduce censorship on content appearing on online streaming platforms, Parliament was informed on Thursday. The government is committed to freedom of speech and expression and to citizen's privacy, as enshrined in the Constitution of India, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"There are several petitions/ Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed against online streaming platforms in the Supreme Court, and High Courts of India on regulation of video-on-demand contents," he said. On whether the government plans to introduce censorship on the contents of such online streaming platforms, he said, "Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has no plans to introduce censorship on the content appearing on online streaming platforms".

"The government is committed to freedom of speech and expression and privacy of its citizens as enshrined in the Constitution of India," he said. Dhotre noted that Information Technology (IT) Act has provisions for removal of objectionable online content.

"Section 69A of the Act empowers Government to block any information generated, transmitted, received, stored or hosted in any Computer Resource in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above," he said. In addition, section 79 of the Act provides that intermediaries are required to disable/remove unlawful content on being notified by appropriate government or its agency.

"The Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011 notified under this section require that the intermediaries shall observe due diligence while discharging their duties and shall inform the users of computer resources not to host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, update or share any information that is blasphemous, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of another's privacy, hateful, racially or ethnically objectionable, and unlawful in any way," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed - lead manager

The retail portion of Saudi Aramcos initial public offering IPO has been oversubscribed, with orders reaching 38.1 billion Saudi riyals 10.2 billion, lead manager Samba Capital said on Thursday.The state oil giant plans to sell a 1.5 stake,...

UPDATE 2-Three dead in attacks against Ebola response centres in Congo

Three health workers were killed and several injured in attacks against two Ebola response centers in eastern Congo early on Thursday, authorities and health services said. Violence and unrest have severely hampered efforts to contain the s...

Lebanese parliament committee to approve 2020 budget by year-end - head

The Lebanese parliaments budget and finance committee will approve the 2020 budget by the end of the year and the next government must adopt it, committee head Ibrahim Kanaan said on Thursday.Before the end of next month, the holiday season...

UPDATE 2-EU lawmakers clear U.S. beef imports but fault U.S. tariffs

European Union lawmakers approved an increase in U.S. beef imports to the EU on Thursday, a move likely to ease transatlantic tensions. But they also criticised tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on metal imports and a threat he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019