OSH India Commences its 8th Edition in Mumbai

Creating and sustaining awareness for Occupational Safety and Health in the industry

South Asia's largest trade show for Occupational Safety & Health industry by Informa Markets in India

MUMBAI, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India), India's leading B2B event organiser, commenced its 8th edition of OSH India today at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. The two day expo ( 28th- 29th November ) catering to the occupational safety and health industry brought together internationally renowned exhibitors, consultants, business experts and key government officials on a single platform to discuss global best practices and seek solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in the field of workplace safety and health.

The inaugural ceremony of OSH India, 2019 took place in the presence of key dignitaries - Mr. Lalit Gabhane, Director General, National Safety Council; Mr. Santosh Warick, Chief Fire Officer & Fire Advisor, Govt. of Maharashtra; Mr. Mike Robinson, Chief Executive, British Safety Council; Dr. Sidram K. Raut, National President, Indian Association of Occupational Health and Mr. Hemant Sapra, President, Safety Appliances Manufacturers' Association; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, for Informa Markets in India and Mr. Pankaj Jain, Group Director, Informa Marketsin India amidst an august industry gathering.

The participation of leading exhibitors from across the industry reaffirmed the need and focus of OSH India as an industry event. These include Karam, Tata Communications, Udyogi, Mallcom, Lifegear, Dupont, Ansell, etc. This year, the show has a presence of over 150 exhibitors and over 180 brands and is witnessing international participation from countries such as USA, China, UK, Belgium, Sri Lanka, Japan, Korea, Germany, Ireland, Middle East and Malaysia.

Speaking on the 8th edition of OSH India in Mumbai, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, for Informa Markets in India said, "On average, 4.75 million people join the labour force in India per year. In a strong corporate safety culture, organisations need to look at the safety and health along with emotional well-being of these employees on priority to retain the best of talent and ensure good productivity. Companies in manufacturing and allied sectors such as automobile, oil and gas, construction etc. in particular are becoming aware of occupational hazards and are working towards creating a safer working environment, especially with some mishaps in the past, the recent one being a major fire breaking out at an oil and gas unit. Governments, through regulations are also emphasising on developing infrastructure and providing resources centred around workplace safety, coupled with increasing global investments. Despite a greater focus on occupational safety and health, there is still inadequate education at various levels and public awareness is still absent, as managements and workforce don't always place safety as a top priority. Although, many organisations have taken the initiative to organize training sessions to create awareness, a concentrated and cohesive strategy is clearly not in place. Informa Markets in India through OSH India resonates industry's advocacy of ensuring the safety and health of the growing workforce in our country and is geared up to filling this vital gap with innovation and knowledge through its exhibits and conference."

Industry speaks at OSH India 2019 -

Mr. Santosh Warick, Chief Fire Officer and Fire Advisor, Government of Maharashtra at an event said, "The response time here in India during a fire is much more than a developed nation. The response time in a developed country is 8 to 10 minutes, whereas due to traffic and other issues, the response time in Mumbai and Delhi goes to 20 to 30 minutes."

Warick along with other dignitaries spoke at a two day expo called Occupation safety and health organised by Informa markets in India. He added, "The Gap of fire services in terms of number of fire stations, trained person is more than 80 per cent in India. In Mumbai also, the Gap is around 30per cent. There are over 50,000 industries in Maharashtra and it is very difficult to tackle the issue from grass root level. The commitment from top management is necessary as it will also help in inculcating safe culture and business continuity."

"Health and safety are responsibility of owner and occupier only. The negligence is the major cause of several incidents. It is necessary to be alert and avoid all violations as it could lead to a major one. The training of a worker should be a continuous process," he further added.

Mr. Mike Robinson, Chief Executive, British Safety Council during the inaugural event said, "Globally, 57 per cent of working days are lost due to anxiety, depression or stress. There is a really very important link from Health to Safety. A research has cleared that poor mental health increases the risk of accidents on work. As the saying goes you cannot be a safe worker if you are not a healthy worker. So it's going to be an exemplar in the management of health and safety and management of health and well being. The research is already showing that managing health, safety and well being in an integrated way is going to be more effectively than managing them separately."

Mr. Lalit Gabhane, Director General, National Safety Council said, "In comparison to the last two three decades, the Indian industry has come a long way. But the road is very long, to create awareness in employees, citizens and industrialists, OSH is working towards it and the state run bodies such as Maharashtra Fire Services are also coming up with various campaigns and programmes to create awareness across India."

This year, the expo is well supported by associations such as -- National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), International Powered Access Federation (IPAF), Indian Society of Ergonomics (ISE), Indian Technical Textiles Association, Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association (SAMA), Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL), National Accreditation Board of Certifying Bodies (NABCB), Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP), MRO Association, Safety Training institutes and more.

This year's conference shares and ideates on global best practice with delegates; whilst the accompanying exhibition is helping identify solutions to the most pressing challenges in workplace safety and health. The key sessions and panel discussions at the conference are attended by industry experts from across the country and leading international organizations. Topics of discussion at the conference included: 'Leadership in Health and Wellbeing: Stopping the rise in Presenteeism'; 'OSH Vision Zero'; 'Latest reforms in occupational safety and health laws in India and the way forward: Key challenges in their implementation'; 'a Powertalk on improving Human Performance and Safety'; a workshop on 'Electrostatistics Hazards Risk Assessment and their Alleviation'; 'The need for permit to work systems for critical operations'; 'Role and Need for accreditation in HSE by NABCB' amongst other insightful sessions.

To promote safety among the Indian workforce, OSH India 2019 showcased a SAFETY FASHION WALK along with the prestigious OSH India AWARDS 2019. The Awards catered to Indian operating businesses, organizations, alliance and individuals in the public or private sector with a workplace health and safety initiative. This year, OSH Awards received a total of 220 from across industry verticals that include construction, Pharma, chemicals, FMCG, BPO, Banking, refineries, oil & gas, automobiles, logistics & transport, power, SME's, Agro, Healthcare, food, iron & steel, IT, Rubber industry and more. These Awards have been instrumental in building competitiveness among applicants, in encouraging innovation and have been able to promote and establish thought leadership within the Occupational Safety and Health industry in India. The Awards Night that was slated for 28 November celebrated of the coming together of the luminaries and forerunners of the industry, marked by a night of glamour and entertainment.

