Govt approves development of Loktak Inland Waterways Project in Manipur
The government on Thursday approved development of Loktak Inland Waterways Project in Manipur at an estimated cost of Rs 25.58 crore. Loktak Lake is the largest fresh water lake in northeast located at Moirang in Manipur.
The Ministry of Shipping has given approval for development of Loktak Inland Waterways Project in Manipur under the central sector scheme, the ministry said in a statement. "Northeast is a beautiful region with stunning landscapes and holds a lot of opportunity for tourism purposes. The project will develop the inland water transport connectivity in northeast states and give boost to tourism sector also," it quoted Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya as saying.
