International Development News
Development News Edition

IAMAI flags ambiguities in draft data protection bill; seeks clarity on classification, consent

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 21:00 IST
IAMAI flags ambiguities in draft data protection bill; seeks clarity on classification, consent

Industry body IAMAI on Thursday said more clarity is needed on classification of data and consent requirements in the draft Personal Data Protection Bill, and argued that businesses need to fully comprehend adjustments they will have to make to comply with the norms. Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) flagged ambiguities that exist in the draft Bill and further said these will "lead to unnecessary compliance burden".

IAMAI - which hosted a discussion on the issue comprising stakeholders like industry representatives and members of civil society on Wednesday - said the industry lacks clarity on which data is categorised as personal, sensitive and critical. It suggested that repeated consent requirements should not be imposed on data fiduciary as long as processing of data does not deviate from the original purpose.

"The Bill creates a need for the data fiduciary to repeatedly obtain consent from the data principal for every step of the processing activity. The problem gets aggravated when data collection and processing are done by different agencies, in which case, each fiduciary will have to take consent at every step of the operation," it said. IAMAI suggested that obtaining consent at all points of data collection and processing is "at times either impossible, impractical or unnecessary".

"Alternately, as long as the processing of the data does not deviate from the original purpose, repeated consent requirements should not be imposed," it said. Stating that the Bill will apply to all sectors of the economy that collect personal data, there is a concern about how each sector is equipped to handle the provisions, and the linkage effect of such unpreparedness.

The association suggested that to enhance ease of doing business, companies should be permitted to self-determined reasonable purposes of data processing. Furthermore, all legal bases for collecting, using and disclosing personal data should be treated equally instead of relying on consent as the primary ground for processing personal data, it said.

The discussion, IAMAI said, was an attempt to help create a holistic well-informed public discourse on the Bill, which will eventually strengthen the collective effort to draft a well devised Data Governance regime in India. The industry stated that if these issues need to be addressed well in time, it hampers ease of doing business and will also affect the vision of Digital India.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, which is proposed to be tabled in Parliament, offers a detailed framework to regulate flow of personal data, including cross-border data flows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

María Ylagan Orosa: Google doodle on 126th birthday of a legendary Filipina

Happy Birthday Mara Ylagan OrosaGoogle celebrates the 126th birthday of the great Filipina food technologist, pharmaceutical chemist, humanitarian and war heroine, Mara Ylagan Orosa with a beautiful doodle on November 29.Mara Ylagan Orosa, ...

Bharti Airtel submits Rs 9,500-cr bids for RCom assets

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has submitted conditional bids of around Rs 9,500 crore for debt-ridden Reliance Communications telecom assets, including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre, according to an industry source. Along with ...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-UK police chief found not guilty over 1989 Hillsborough stadium crush

The police commander in charge of operations at the 1989 Hillsborough soccer stadium crush that killed 96 Liverpool supporters was found not guilty of manslaughter on Thursday.Former Chief Superintendent David Duckenfield was in charge of t...

Will give concrete aid for farmers: Uddhav after cabinet meet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his government will ensure concrete assistance to the states farmers and will work towards creating an atmosphere in which none feels terrorized. Thackeray, who was sworn in the C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019