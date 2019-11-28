International Development News
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Big four auditors face investor calls for tougher climate scrutiny

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:00 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Big four auditors face investor calls for tougher climate scrutiny
Image Credit: Flickr

European investors managing assets worth more than 1 trillion pounds ($1.28 trillion) are pressing top auditors to take urgent action on climate-related risks, warning that failure to do so could do more damage than the financial crisis. The case for tighter auditing has been bolstered by public statements from regulators and accounting watchdogs highlighting the potential systemic risks that climate chance could pose.

In a letter sent in January to the so-called Big Four -- EY, Deloitte, KPMG, and PwC -- the investors said they were concerned that climate change was being "ignored" in accounting and audits. The letter was seen by Reuters and its contents are being made public for the first time. "The overarching thing is that we don't want another financial crisis, and this could be a lot worse," said Natasha Landell-Mills, head of stewardship at asset manager Sarasin & Partners, which is spearheading the campaign by 29 investors.

Auditors are not giving enough weight to a potentially rapid transition towards a low-carbon future as governments implement the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb climate change, they said. The investors said they had decided to release the letter as they prepared to broaden their campaign by writing directly to the audit committees of leading oil and gas companies to demand they also take a more robust approach to climate risk.

They want auditors to challenge assumptions about long-term prices for oil and gas, which underpin shareholder returns. "This time around, we need our auditors to be on the front foot and raise the alarm where executives fail to reflect foreseeable losses or liabilities," Landell-Mills told Reuters.

The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) said on Thursday that its IFRS standards do address issues related to climate change risk, even if they are not addressed explicitly. "We would expect management to report on environmental and societal issues to the extent necessary for primary users of financial statements to form their own assessment of the company's longer-term prospects and management's stewardship of the business," IASB board member Nick Anderson said.

EY said it was "committed to ensuring that the audit profession is able to continue to serve the evolving needs of investors, business, and the public interest". A spokesperson for Deloitte said it recognised that climate change posed a significant risk for its clients and factoring it into its "audit challenge".

KPMG and PwC did not respond to emailed requests for comment from Reuters on the letter. KEY LINES OF DEFENCE

The increased investor scrutiny comes as the role and structure of accountants is reviewed after several collapses, including travel operator Thomas Cook and outsourcer Carillion. "Auditors are one of the key lines of defense against the risks of capital misallocation, stranded assets, and corporate failure," Edward Mason, head of responsible investment for the Church Commissioners for England, said.

For Lara Blecher, of Britain's Local Authority Pension Fund Forum, which signed the letter, audits are still not taking adequate account of climate risk. "It doesn't bode well if we as investors don't have accurate information on which to act," Blecher said.

Deloitte added that companies should be transparent about how climate change was already affecting their businesses and explain how management was taking the potential long-term implications into account in their financial statements. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned in April that markets risked a sudden drop in asset prices if investors failed to take proper account of climate risk, reiterating his concern at a United Nations climate summit in September.

The BoE is also midway through a "stress test" on the ability of banks and insurers to withstand the balance sheet impact of rapid climate change. And Britain's Financial Reporting Council is pushing companies and investors to better reflect climate risk in their accounts and investment decision making.

Ingrid Holmes, head of policy and advocacy at Hermes Investment Management, told Reuters the Big Four accountancy firms needed "to play their role in helping us to shift the economy onto a more sustainable footing".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Hrithik faces flak for lack of diligence for endorsing 'Jolly

Actor Hrithik Roshan has been found to have done no due diligence while endorsing Jolly Tulsi 51, a healthcare brand, that has been found to be making misleading claims. There was no evidence provided to show that the celebrity Roshan did ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Calgary head coach Peters apologizes for offensive languageCalgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has apologized for using offensive language towards a Nigerian-born player in the minor l...

This is govt for all people: Uddhav on claim by Fadnavis that Vidarbha, Marathwada regions ignored by new govt.

This is govt for all people Uddhav on claim by Fadnavis that Vidarbha, Marathwada regions ignored by new govt....

UPDATE 2-FTSE trips on ex-div trade, U.S.-China trade doubts

Londons FTSE 100 retreated from a near four-month high on Thursday, weighed down by stocks trading ex-dividend and as U.S. ratification of legislation on Hong Kong raised concerns that progress in trade talks with China may be undone. The b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019