Hrithik faces flak for lack of diligence for endorsing 'Jolly

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:31 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:30 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor Hrithik Roshan has been found to have done no due diligence while endorsing Jolly Tulsi 51, a healthcare brand, that has been found to be making misleading claims. "There was no evidence provided to show that the celebrity (Roshan) did due diligence prior to the endorsement, to ensure that all descriptions, claims, and comparisons made in the advertisement are capable of substantiation," a statement from Advertising Standards Council of India said.

ASCI, a self-regulatory body of the industry, said the brand's claim of increasing immunity and protection from diseases "was not substantiated with robust clinical evidence of product efficacy and is misleading". The advertiser, promoting ayurvedic liquid extracts of five types of tulsi oil for increasing immunity and protection from diseases; did not provide product specific details, it said.

Companies in the education sector lead a list of those indulging in misleading advertising for the months of August and September, the Advertising Standards Council of India said on Thursday. This is followed by the healthcare and then the personal care sectors, data revealed by the self-regulatory body said.

The education sector accounted for a majority 259 of the 344 misleading advertisements, an official statement said. In the education sector, C L Educate and Kish Academy were specifically identified as the wrongdoers for making exaggerated claims and also ASCIs Guidelines for Advertising for Educational Institutions and Programs.

In the healthcare sector Starkey Laboratories India and TA Majeed's Fair Pharma were found to be misleading by exploiting consumers' lack of knowledge and could lead to widespread disappointment in the minds of consumers, it said. "Consequences of misleading advertising are grave, not only for the public but also for advertisers as it damages their reputation and breaks consumers' trust in their products," ASCI chairman Rohit Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

