International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Canadian National Railway hopes to be back on track by Christmas - senior official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 05:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 05:32 IST
UPDATE 2-Canadian National Railway hopes to be back on track by Christmas - senior official
Image Credit: Flickr

Canadian National Railway Co hopes to recover from the effects of the country's biggest rail strike in a decade before Christmas, and would even look at bringing back recently cut crews and locomotives, a senior official said on Thursday. The eight-day strike by some 3,200 conductors and yard workers at Canada's largest railway delayed shipments of grain, propane and other goods.

The stoppage over demands for improved working conditions and rest breaks ended on Tuesday as the company reached a tentative agreement with the Teamsters union. "Hopefully sometime before Christmas, we'll be back where we should be," Sean Finn, CN's senior vice-president and chief legal officer, told Reuters, adding CN's network was operating at about 10% of its capacity during the strike.

Some customers, Finn noted, likely "won't see a difference immediately," but he said the railway was working to catch up as quickly as possible. Canada relies on CN and Canadian Pacific Railway to move products like crops, oil, potash, coal and other manufactured goods to ports and the United States.

Prior to the strike, CN said it had cut management and union jobs as it grapples with an economic slowdown. Finn said Thursday the company was considering bringing back crews and locomotives in the wake of the strike. "We're looking at that," he said. "Anything we can do to accelerate the recovery, we'll do so."

The CN strike sparked national attention over worker fatigue, after the Teamsters released a recording of an exhausted rail worker pleading with a CN supervisor for a break after a 10-hour shift. As part of the pending agreement, CN will waive the "work-now-grieve-later principle," under which workers were told to stay on the job and only contest any alleged break violations through the filing of a grievance, a source familiar with the matter said, confirming an earlier report by the Winnipeg Free Press.

Union members should vote on the deal within eight weeks. Finn declined to comment on the agreement's details, citing confidentiality. A spokesman for Teamsters Canada was not immediately available for comment.

CN announced late Thursday that Kim Madigan, the company's senior vice-president of human resources, would be retiring at the end of this year. Asked about the 20-year veteran's departure, Finn said Madigan's retirement was not tied to the strike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar stands tall as upbeat U.S. data trims Fed cut bets

The dollar headed for its highest weekly finish against the safe-haven yen since May on Friday, as data showing the U.S. economy on a firm footing prompted investors to scale back rate-cut bets.Nerves persisted though, as other major curren...

UPDATE 2-Cricket-England make early inroads in second NZ test

England captain Joe Roots decision to take five seamers into the second test against New Zealand and bowl first paid dividends with the hosts 86-2 at lunch on the first day at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.Tom Latham, who survived an lb...

Sudan's new authorities dissolve ex-leader Bashir's party

Sudans new authorities on Thursday ordered that the party of ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir be dissolved and all its properties are confiscated, heeding the call of protesters whose campaign led to the leaders overthrow. Bashir and his Isla...

Facebook and associated platforms back online after outage

Facebook said it had restored service following an outage on Thursday that hindered access to the social platform and its other apps such as Instagram. Earlier today, people may have experienced trouble accessing Facebooks family of apps. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019