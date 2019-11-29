International Development News
Development News Edition

Spark rollout 4G HD Calling capability nationwide

Spark started with an initial soft launch in July by inviting a small number of customers to update their handsets to VoLTE technology.

Spark rollout 4G HD Calling capability nationwide
Mateparae added that since August, Spark 4G services have also been provided through Rural Connectivity Group cell sites, which are being progressively activated across the country. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spark is now well into its nationwide rollout of 4G HD Calling capability on its network. 4G HD Calling is supported by VoLTE technology (Voice over Long Term Evolution). Spark started with an initial soft launch in July by inviting a small number of customers to update their handsets to VoLTE technology. It has since rolled out progressively to more models of handsets, with the rollout to continue into 2020.

Renee Mateparae, Spark's Mobile Lead said:

"Our 4G HD Calling provides crisp call quality, the ability to use apps and browse the internet at 4G speeds while on a call, and almost instantaneous call connection. We have many thousands of customers already using 4G HD calling, and this is growing by around 1000 customers per week.

"Before the introduction of 4G HD Calling, when a customer made a call on their mobile phone, it ran through the 3G network. Now, 4G HD Calling enables calls to be made over the 4G network using data. Customers may need a software update to their phone or, in some cases, will need to upgrade their phone if they wish to use 4G HD Calling."

Mateparae added that since August, Spark 4G services have also been provided through Rural Connectivity Group cell sites, which are being progressively activated across the country.

"Customers in newly activated rural areas may be able to use 4G HD Calling if their handset is VoLTE capable.

"Then as we look ahead to when 5G is more widely available in New Zealand, the VoLTE technology will be a core part of the 5G standard for voice calling on mobile phones."

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia win toss, bat first in second test

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test against a shaken-up Pakistan side at Adelaide Oval on Friday.Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test by an innings and five runs in Brisbane. Th...

Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter spend evening in same club

Four-months after they broke up, Broody Jenner and his ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter were spotted partying at the same night club. According to Us Weekly, the reality TV star was present at Nightingales grand reopening party in L.A. which h...

UPDATE 4-Cricket-Rain forces players off after tea in second NZ-England test

Heavy rain forced players from the field at Seddon Park in Hamilton, shortly after they returned from a tea break on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and England.Jofra Archer bowled just three deliveries of the 55th over...

WRAPUP 1-Australian students kick off global climate change protests

Thousands of Australian students walked out of class on Friday to join rallies demanding stronger action to rein in climate change, which they said is contributing to the countrys bushfire crisis. Australia has been battling wildfires for w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019