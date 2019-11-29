International Development News
Development News Edition

Boost for efforts to tackle unruly passengers as MP14 set to come into force

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said it is looking forward to the entry into force of Montreal Protocol 2014 (MP14) on January 1 next year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 12:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 12:49 IST
Boost for efforts to tackle unruly passengers as MP14 set to come into force
IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said it is looking forward to the entry into force of Montreal Protocol 2014 (MP14) on January 1 next year. MP14 enhances the capacity of states to curb the escalation in the severity and frequency of unruly behaviour on board aircraft. This follows ratification of MP14 by Nigeria, the 22nd state to do so.

MP14, properly named the Protocol to Amend the Convention on Offences and Certain Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft, is a global treaty that strengthens the powers of states to prosecute unruly passengers. It closes a legal gap under the Tokyo Convention 1963, whereby jurisdiction over offences committed on board international flights rests with the state where the aircraft is registered.

This causes issues when unruly passengers are delivered to the authorities upon landing in foreign territories. Unruly and disruptive passenger incidents on board flights include physical assault, harassment, smoking or failing to follow crew instructions.

These incidents may compromise flight safety, cause significant delays and operational disruption and adversely impact the travel experience and work environment for passengers and crew. "Everybody on board is entitled to enjoy a journey free from abusive or other unacceptable behaviour," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

"But the deterrent to unruly behaviour is weak. About 60 per cent of offences go unpunished because of jurisdictional issues. MP14 strengthens the deterrent to unruly behaviour by enabling prosecution in the state where the aircraft lands," he said in a statement. "The treaty is in force. But the job is not done. We encourage more states to ratify MP14 so that unruly passengers can be prosecuted according to uniform global guidelines," added de Juniac.

States should also review the effectiveness of the enforcement mechanisms available to them in line with ICAO Guidance on Legal Aspects of Unruly and Disruptive Passengers (ICAO Document 10117) which gives information on how civil and administrative fines and penalties can be used to supplement criminal prosecutions. In addition to strengthening jurisdiction and enforcement, airlines are working on a range of measures to help prevent incidents and manage them more effectively when they do happen.

These include enhanced crew training and raising awareness with passengers of the potential consequences of unruly behaviour on board. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Court cannot go into arena of post-poll alliances in democracy: SC on Sena-NCP-Cong tie-up in Maharashtra.

Court cannot go into arena of post-poll alliances in democracy SC on Sena-NCP-Cong tie-up in Maharashtra....

Asia markets end week with losses as dealers await trade progress

Hong Kong, Nov 29 AFP Asian markets fell on Friday as investors wound down for the end of the month, while awaiting news of progress on China-US trade talks but with optimism tainted by the row over Hong Kong. Donald Trumps decision to sign...

Sports News Roundup: NFC South title; Russia readies for 2020 Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NFL roundup Saints clinch NFC South titleTaysom Hill scored two touchdowns and Wil Lutz kicked four field goals as the visiting New Orleans Saints clinched the NFC South championship by b...

UPDATE 2-Singapore tells Facebook to correct user's post in test of 'fake news' laws

Singapore instructed Facebook on Friday to publish a correction notice on a users social media post under a new fake news law, raising fresh questions about how the firm will adhere to government requests to regulate content. The government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019