Guar seed futures up on firm demand

Guar seed prices on Friday rose by Re 1 to Rs 4,140.5 per 10 quintal in futures trade after participants widened their holdings driven by a firm trend in spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for December contracts rose by Re 1, or 0.02, to Rs 4,140.5 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 59,680 lots.

Similarly, guar seed for January delivery gained Rs 3, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 4,185 per 10 quintal with an open interest lots of 41,400. According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to rise in guar seed prices here.

