International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trade angst tugs FTSE 100 lower; Ocado outperforms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:49 IST
UPDATE 1-Trade angst tugs FTSE 100 lower; Ocado outperforms

London's FTSE 100 slipped for a second straight day on fears that the U.S. ratification of a law backing Hong Kong protesters would dent progress made in trade talks with China, even as Ocado outshone after a partnership with Japan's Aeon.

The main index moved further away from a near four-month high it hit earlier this week and gave up 0.5%, as trade-sensitive stocks such as Asia-focussed HSBC and miners weighed. Bucking the trend, Ocado jumped 11% and was on track for its best day since May 2018, after signing a technology partnership with Japan's biggest supermarket operator, Aeon Co Ltd.

The FTSE 250 snapped a five-day winning streak as it shed 0.3% by 0838 GMT, but still hovered close to a near 1-1/2 year high. The index is on course for its third straight month of gains and the biggest since January. St. James's Place was the biggest blue-chip loser, falling 5% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock and raised concerns about the wealth manager's future dividend growth.

Shares of several domestically focussed firms declined after a survey showed British consumer confidence reeling at its joint-lowest level since November 2013. Confidence was subdued as uncertainty around the Dec. 12 general election and Brexit still lingers. Housebuilders were the worst hit, Persimmon and Berkeley lost 1.5% each, and mid-cap Bellway shed 2%.

Trading volumes were once again low with Wall Street set to return to a half-day session after Thanksgiving, and Beijing's warning of counter measures after the Hong Kong legislation was enough for risky assets to fall out of favour. However, OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said, given China's issues around corporate debt and regional bank credit quality, the country could ill-afford to waste any progress made on trade talks.

Among small-caps, Reach soared 12%, on course for its best day since August 2015, after the Daily Mirror publisher said it was confident of meeting annual targets. Redde climbed 5.5% higher to 114.6 pence after peer Northgate agreed to buy the support services group in a 128.4 pence a share deal. Northgate shares slipped 3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Suu Kyi fans join VIP tours for Rohingya genocide trial

Yangon, Nov 29 AFP Ardent fans of Aung San Suu Kyi are snapping up spots on USD 2,000 tours to The Hague, in a display of moral support as Myanmar faces charges of genocide over the Rohingya crisis at the UNs top court in December. Supporte...

PDP MP demands loan waiver for J-K farmers

Peoples Democratic Party PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway on Friday requested the central government to waive off the loan of Jammu and Kashmir farmers while asserting that unseasonal rain and snowfall in the region has led to crop loss. The farmer...

RIICO official caught red-handed while taking bribe: ACB

A regional manager of the Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation RIICO was arrested on Friday while taking a bribe of Rs 13,000 in states Barmer district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said. Accused RIICO offic...

Elizabeth I revealed as the translator of Tacitus into English

Elizabeth I, one of Englands best-loved monarchs, has been revealed to be the translator behind an English version of an ancient text by Tacitus who described the high politics, treachery and debauchery of the Roman elite. A 16th Century tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019