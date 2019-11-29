International Development News
VA Tech Wabag bags orders worth Rs 1,477 cr from UP govt

Water engineering solutions provider VA Tech Wabag on Friday said it has signed a contract worth Rs 1,477 crore with the Uttar Pradesh government for taking up operation and maintenance of sewage treatment plants in Agra and Ghaziabad. The Chennai-headquartered firm has bagged the Rs 1,477 crore contract on 'one city, one operator' model and will operate, maintain and manage the system in both the cities for a period of 10 years, expandable for an additional period of five years, the company said in a statement.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for managing sewage treatment of over 650 MLD, adhering to national treatment standards, over 3000 km of sewer networks and 46 pumping stations, thus providing a cleaner and healthier ecosystem to the three million population of Agra and Ghaziabad. "The one city, one operator model marks a paradigm shift in Indias sewage management as a one-stop solution for sewage management of an entire city. We expect this model to be soon replicated across major urban regions and open up a multi-billion-dollar market in India, given the governments efforts to improve the wastewater scenario," its global head, Business Development Rajneesh Chopra said.

He further said that with such contracts, the company plans to soon increase its services revenue. "Through this contract, we will play a significant part in the rejuvenation of river Yamuna, as this will ensure treatment of over 80 per cent of the sewage generated in both the cities," Chopra added..

