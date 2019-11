BRIEF-Thai Beverage Says Evaluating Options Which Could Include Possible Listing Of Beer Business

Thai Beverage PCL: * RESPONDS TO SGX QUERY REGARDING UNUSUAL VOLUME MOVEMENTS IN SHARES IN COMPANY

* PRESENTLY EVALUATING STRATEGIC PROPOSALS AND OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO A POTENTIAL LISTING OF ITS BEER BUSINESS * DISCUSSIONS ON POSSIBLE LISTING OF BEER BUSINESS, AMONG OTHER OPTIONS, STILL AT EXPLORATORY OR EARLY STAGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)