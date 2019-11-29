International Development News
RBI sends DHFL to NCLT for resolution

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 16:10 IST
The Reserve Bank on Friday sent the crippled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to the bankruptcy tribunal, making it the first NBFC/HFC to be resolved under the insolvency and bankruptcy code. The central bank also said there will an interim moratorium on the lender between the date of filing of the bankruptcy application and its admission or rejection.

The city-headquartered pureplay mortgage lender becomes the first NBFC/HFC to go for bankruptcy resolution. PTI HV BEN BEN.

