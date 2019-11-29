International drug racket targeting kids, others busted

An international drug racket wasbusted with the arrest of two persons here for allegedly smuggling marijuana, hashish and e-cigarettes from Canada and sending them through couriers to customers, including school children, police said on Friday. "We have arrested Rohit Das and Atif Salim from Kolkata who were involved in supplying drugs to theiruber- rich clients," city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao toldreporters.

The duo was placing orders for methamphetamine (aka meth), marijuana (hydro ganja), hash oil and e-cigarettes from Canada via a mobile app and dispatching the consignment to the clients assigned by their "masters" in foreign countries, he said. While three-fourth of the consignment was sold to clients in different parts of India, the rest were used for the customers in Bengaluru, Rao said.

According to him, meth is the "most favourite" international drug which comes in different flavours such as strawberry, chocolate and cola. "The target of these flavours is children between the age group of eight and 12. Meth is added to thefood substance and is given to the children without anywrapper. Once they taste it, they become addictive, Rao said." he said.

The drug, which is manufactured in Canada, is sold at school, hookah bars, pubs, bars and restaurants, Rao said adding that none of the buyers were poor because the drug is expensive with the price ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1, 500, he said..

