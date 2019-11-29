International Development News
Development News Edition

International drug racket targeting kids, others busted

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:27 IST
International drug racket targeting kids, others busted

An international drug racket wasbusted with the arrest of two persons here for allegedly smuggling marijuana, hashish and e-cigarettes from Canada and sending them through couriers to customers, including school children, police said on Friday. "We have arrested Rohit Das and Atif Salim from Kolkata who were involved in supplying drugs to theiruber- rich clients," city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao toldreporters.

The duo was placing orders for methamphetamine (aka meth), marijuana (hydro ganja), hash oil and e-cigarettes from Canada via a mobile app and dispatching the consignment to the clients assigned by their "masters" in foreign countries, he said. While three-fourth of the consignment was sold to clients in different parts of India, the rest were used for the customers in Bengaluru, Rao said.

According to him, meth is the "most favourite" international drug which comes in different flavours such as strawberry, chocolate and cola. "The target of these flavours is children between the age group of eight and 12. Meth is added to thefood substance and is given to the children without anywrapper. Once they taste it, they become addictive, Rao said." he said.

The drug, which is manufactured in Canada, is sold at school, hookah bars, pubs, bars and restaurants, Rao said adding that none of the buyers were poor because the drug is expensive with the price ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1, 500, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria constitutional talks end without consensus on agenda - U.N. envoy

A second week-long round of Syrian talks has ended without a meeting of the group of 45 delegates meant to be negotiating on the constitution, United Nations Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said on Friday.The Syrian government and opposition co...

Climate change is real; nine climate tipping points now 'active'

While there has been a lot of hue and cry over climate crisis, there still are people who dont believe that the change is real. But science believes so with not just one but nine evident proofs Researchers have warned that over half of the ...

More pain for German car industry as Daimler axes 10,000 jobs

Frankfurt Am Main, Nov 29 AFP Luxury automaker Daimler said Friday it would scrap at least 10,000 jobs worldwide, the latest in a wave of layoffs to hit the stuttering German car industry as it battles with a costly switch to electric. The ...

After taking over as CM, Thackeray stays Metro carshed work

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a stay to construction of metro carshed in the citys green lung Aarey Colony, where strong protests had erupted last month against cutting of trees for the work. He, however, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019