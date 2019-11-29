International Development News
Development News Edition

Home First Finance files draft papers for IPO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:58 IST
Home First Finance files draft papers for IPO

Mortgage financier Home First Finance Company (HFFC) has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The IPO consists of fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 1,100 crore by selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The offer is worth Rs 1,500 crore, according to the DRHP. True North Fund V LLP, Aether (Mauritius) Ltd, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, P S Jayakumar, Manoj Vishwanathan and Bhaskar Chaudhry are the promoter and investor selling shareholders.

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE. Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company will manage the share sale.

Up to 50 per cent of the offer will be available for allocation to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Further, up to 15 per cent of the offer will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to non-institutional bidders and 35 per cent of the offer will be for retail individual bidders, it said. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds towards augmenting its capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sterling range-bound until election; two-week volatility jumps

The pound hovered around 1.29 on Friday, showing little reaction to political headlines, with analysts expecting little movement in the run-up to the UK general election on Dec. 12.Implied volatility gauges for both cable and euro-sterling ...

UPDATE 1-Queen is beyond reproach and distinct from royal family, UK PM Johnson says

Queen Elizabeth is beyond reproach but there is a distinction between the monarchy and the rest of the royal family, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday when asked if the monarchy was beyond reproach after the scandal involving Prin...

Bottas tops practice times for Abu Dhabi grand prix

Valtteri Bottas topped the times for Mercedes ahead of Red Bulls Max Verstappen and his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in Fridays opening free practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Finn, who is assured already of finishing second beh...

US STOCKS-Futures slip as trade tensions return after U.S. legislation on Hong Kong

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as trade tensions resurfaced after China rebuked President Donald Trumps decision to ratify a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong. The legislation knocked global stocks off near-record highs on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019