International Development News
Development News Edition

Supreme Court's AGR ruling will lead to telecom sector's collapse: FICCI to FM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:30 IST
Supreme Court's AGR ruling will lead to telecom sector's collapse: FICCI to FM

The Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue will not just lead to the collapse of the telecom sector but will also have a cascading effect on several other sectors including power, steel and railways, according to industry chamber FICCI. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking her urgent intervention to resolve woes in the telecom sector said the debt-ridden industry has no appetite left to invest in networks and future technologies while businesses across the world are exploring new opportunities around emerging technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence and internet of things.

"Given the multiplier impact the (telecom) sector has on the economy and various intermediary industries, it is of critical importance that the sector remains healthy, dynamic and vibrant," FICCI said. The Supreme Court On October 24, 2019 upheld the government's way of calculating telecom revenue, on which licence fee and spectrum usage charges are computed.

As per the initial calculations, access players like Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other operational telecom operators may have to pay the government a whopping Rs 1.33 lakh crore within three months. Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Parliament last week said that there is no proposal before the government at present on waiver of penalties and interest on outstanding licence fee payments based on adjusted gross revenue (AGR), or on extending the timelines for telcos to pay up their statutory dues.

"This ruling will have a cascading effect and will severely impact many other companies in multiple sectors such as internet service providers, satellite communications providers, cable operators and even companies in power, steel and railways sector," FICCI said. According to internal estimate of the Department of Telecom, telecom companies which are operational at present will have to cough up around Rs 1.33 lakh crore by January 2020 as per the apex court order.

This is beyond the total debt on the telecom sector estimated to be around Rs 7.87 lakh crore as on August 2017. "...As you are aware, currently the sector is saddled with a massive debt and has almost no appetite to invest in networks and future technologies. Adding further woes to the sector, the recent ruling on the AGR, dues of the telecom service providers will lead to an unfortunate and disastrous collapse of the already battered sector," the letter said.

Both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have expressed uncertainty on continuing their operations following the apex court judgement and in the absence of relief from the government. Vodafone Idea posted an unprecedented loss of 50,922 crore-- highest ever by any corporate in Indian Inc and Bharti Airtel posted it highest loss of Rs 23,045 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal.

Reliance Communications posted Indian Inc second biggest loss of Rs 30,142 crore following the apex court judgement. "At a time when the world is witnessing the advent of new possibilities and business opportunities from emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, IoT, etc which will redefine the way businesses and economies will work in the coming decades, it is important that India retains its leadership position in the telecom space," the letter said.

The industry body called for change in policy saying that timely intervention and support will not only save the sector from the brink of collapse but ensure a healthy growth adding to the economic momentum of the country. The government recently doled out a Rs 42,000 crore relief to debt-laden telecom companies after it agreed not to take any payments for spectrum they use for the next two years.

The Union Cabinet approved giving Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Reliance Jio an option to avail of a two-year moratorium on payments they were supposed to make in yearly installments for the spectrum bought in auctions. While the move will give Rs 42,000 crore relief to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, the government is unlikely to intervene in the Supreme Court-mandated statutory payments, top sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia presents long-awaited domestic violence bill

A group of lawmakers in the countrys upper house of parliament, mainly from President Vladimir Putins United Russia party, have presented a long-anticipated bill on preventing domestic abuse. The draft law, released Friday by the Federation...

JNU students protest near HRD Ministry; demand panel report be made public

JNU students on Friday staged a protest near the HRD Ministry premises here demanding that recommendations of the government-constituted panel, on restoring normal functioning of the university, be made public. The students, who have been a...

Karthikeyan, Liuzzi and Yoong to headline X1 Racing League

Indias first formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan, former Force India driver Tonio Liuzzi and Alex Yoong will headline JK Tyre Festival of Speeds maiden edition of the X1 Racing League. The JKFOS which will get underway at the Buddh Internat...

Sunbathers join rescue as migrant boat washes up on Canary Islands beach

Sunbathers in the Canary Islands joined forces with emergency workers to give water, food, and clothes to migrants who arrived unexpectedly on a beach in the Spanish archipelago on Friday.Some two dozen migrants, among them three infants an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019