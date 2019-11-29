International Development News
Development News Edition

Benchmark indices off record highs ahead of Q2 GDP numbers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:05 IST
Benchmark indices off record highs ahead of Q2 GDP numbers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Friday retreated from record highs as investors scrambled to book profits in recent high-flying stocks amid fears that India's second quarter GDP numbers may slip further. The 30-share BSE gauge plummeted 336.36 points or 0.82 per cent to close at 40,793.81. The index swung about 466 points during the day.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty also settled 95.10 points or 0.78 per cent down at 12,056.05. On a weekly basis, the Sensex advanced 434.40 points or 1.07 per cent; while the Nifty rose 141.65 points or 1.18 per cent.

Investor sentiment during the week was mainly driven by positive news about US-China trade talks progress and continuation of measures by the government to boost consumer demand and economic growth. The GDP data for the July-September period will be released after market hours on Friday.

"Profit booking ahead of economic data and selling pressure in Asian peers due to risk of retaliation from China add volatility in the market. The recent rally has lifted the market to supreme valuation which may limit the headroom of key indices to perform well in the short-term. Consequently, investors are likely to shift focus for quality mid & small caps, which are likely to out-perform in the near term," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said. Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.50 per cent, followed by HUL that fell 2.37 per cent, M&M 2.12 per cent, SBI 2.03 per cent, Tata Motors 2.03 per cent and Vedanta 1.97 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and NTPC ended with gains. Sectorally, BSE energy, metal, auto, oil and gas, capital goods and FMCG indices fell up to 1.46 per cent.

While BSE telecom, realty, utilities and power indices rose up to 2.54 per cent. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.47 per cent.

Investors turned cautious ahead of Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) growth data, as many economists feel that growth numbers will further weaken from the 5 per cent in Q1. Weak cues from global markets also weighed on market mood, they added.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kospi and Seoul ended in the red as US law supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong put a dampener on hopes of an early trade truce over tariffs. Stocks in Europe were trading on a positive note.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 12 paise against the US dollar. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.79 per cent to USD 62.77 per barrel in futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan donates $3.2mn to WFP to provide lifesaving assistance in Central African Republic

The Government of Japan has contributed USD 3.2 million to the United Nations World Food Programme to deliver lifesaving assistance to vulnerable people, including women and children in the Central African Republic.The funds provided by the...

Sudan's former ruling party rejects law dissolving it

Sudans former ruling National Congress Party of ousted president Omar al-Bashir rejected a law passed by transitional authorities to dissolve the NCP and seize its assets, vowing to continue internal reform efforts. An NCP statement issued ...

UPDATE 1-UK Black Friday transactions jump 12.5% versus 2018 - Barclaycard

The volume of Black Friday payment transactions in Britain as of 1000 GMT was up 12.5 versus last year, initial data from Barclaycard showed on Friday, bringing some cheer to UK retailers in need of a tonic after a troubled year.Barclaycard...

Pakistani students demand end to ban on unions at campuses

Pakistani students backed by rights activists are holding rallies across the country in a rare show of strength to urge Prime Minister Imran Khan to lift a decades-long ban on peaceful political activities at education institutions. Fridays...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019