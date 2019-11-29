New World Fund sells Adani Ports shares worth Rs 401 cr

New World Fund Inc on Friday offloaded more than 1 crore shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd for over Rs 401 crore in an open market transaction. Bulk deal data on the BSE showed that 1,06,87,163 scrips were sold at an average price of Rs 375.34 apiece. This took the total deal value to Rs 401.1 crore.

As per September 2019 shareholding data, New World Fund Inc was a public shareholder of Adani Ports and held 2.07 per cent stake. On BSE, shares of Adani Ports closed at Rs 382.15, up 2.56 per cent over the previous close.

In a separate transaction on the NSE, SS Theatres LLP sold 5.5 lakh shares of PVR Ltd for over Rs 99 crore. The shares were sold at Rs 1,804.06 per scrip, valuing the deal at Rs 99.2 crore.

However, the buyer could not be ascertained. SS Theatres, which is a public shareholder of PVR, held 3.31 per cent stake in the multiplex operator at the end of September 2019.

The shares of PVR ended at Rs 1,806 on the NSE, up 0.95 per cent. As per another bulk deal on NSE, Axis Bank sold 2.2 crore shares of Reliance Power for Rs 8.03 crore at an average price of Rs 3.65 apiece.

Shares of Reliance Power on NSE ended at Rs 3.65, 3.95 per cent lower than the previous close.

