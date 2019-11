GAIL to supply PNG in Doon

GAIL Gas Ltd will supply PNG to three lakh households in Dehradun district under the city gas distribution project. Making the announcement here on Friday, GAIL Gas Ltd Managing Director (Marketing) V Gautam said work on laying pipelines for the project will begin in a month.

In five to six months, the firm will start supplying piped natural gas to 5,000 households in Chakrata, Dehradun, Doiwala, Kalsi, Rishikesh, Tyuni and Vikasnagar areas of Dehradun district, he added. The target is to cover three lakh households spread over an area of 3,088 square km in the district at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore in the next eight years.

Registration of PNG consumers under the project will soon get underway, the MD said. As laying pipelines from Haridwar to Dehradun is likely to take some time, PNG will be supplied in the district for the time being through de-compressed units (DCUs) of which 4-5 will be set up in Dehradun, Gautam said.

