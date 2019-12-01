International Development News
Eight of top-10 most valued cos add Rs 52,194 cr in m-cap

Eight of top-10 most valued cos add Rs 52,194 cr in m-cap
Eight of the top 10 valued Indian companies together added Rs 52,193.73 crore in market valuation last week, in-line with a bullish broader market sentiment, with SBI and HDFC emerging as the biggest gainers. The Sensex advanced 434.40 points or 1.07 per cent last week.

From the top-10 list, only TCS and ITC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week closed on Friday. In contrast, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Infosys witnessed a rise in their market valuation.

The m-cap of SBI jumped Rs 11,334.26 crore to Rs 3,05,087.85 crore, becoming the top gainer among the ten most valuable companies. HDFC's valuation zoomed Rs 10,492.7 crore to Rs 3,96,791.39 crore.

The market cap of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 9,871.88 crore to reach Rs 3,31,011.55 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained Rs 8,818.24 crore to Rs 3,08,420.75 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation rose by Rs 5,055.54 crore to Rs 6,97,726.75 crore and of RIL went up by Rs 2,852.62 crore to Rs 9,83,140.16 crore.

Reliance Industries on Thursday became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 10 lakh crore market valuation mark following a spike in its share price. However, on Friday the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's market capitalisation came below this milestone and was at Rs 9,83,140.16 crore at the close of trade.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) added Rs 2,576.12 crore to Rs 4,40,777.38 crore in its valuation and those of Infosys also advanced Rs 1,192.37 crore to reach Rs 2,96,367.29 crore. In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessed an erosion of Rs 6,698.01 crore to Rs 7,70,252.01 crore from its valuation. Also, the m-cap of ITC fell Rs 1,557.16 crore to Rs 3,02,747 crore.

The list of top-10 firms was topped by RIL followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), ITC and Infosys in that order.

