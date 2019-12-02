International Development News
Development News Edition

'Raymond brand' to remain with new demerged lifestyle firm

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 11:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 11:43 IST
'Raymond brand' to remain with new demerged lifestyle firm

Textile player Raymond on Monday said ownership of Raymond brand will remain with the demerged new lifestyle company. The company had earlier announced hiving off the consumer and lifestyle businesses into a separate entity.

"Raymond consulted with industry and financial experts to arrive at an optimal structure in relation to ownership of brands related to lifestyle businesses. Under the proposed scheme, along with the lifestyle business, 'Raymond' and all other brands currently being used in respect of textiles, readymade garments, retail business related to Lifestyle business, tailoring services and allied accessories will be assigned to and owned by Raymond Lifestyle Business," the company said in a BSE filing. Consequently, once the proposed scheme is approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Raymond lifestyle business will not be required to pay any royalty to Raymond Ltd for its use of the brands.

"Raymond' brand ownership for all the other businesses (except for Raymond Lifestyle Businesses) will remain with Raymond Ltd. "I am happy to announce the management's decision of moving brand ownership with usage categories in respective companies...There will be no intercompany brand licencing rights or royalty contracts," Raymond Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said.

The company had earlier announced the proposed demerger of its core lifestyle business into a separate entity that will be listed through mirror shareholding structure. The new company will be listed and the existing shareholders of residual Raymond will get the shares of the new company on a 1:1 basis.

The move will create a clear demarcation of lifestyle and other businesses leading to the simplification of the group structure. The proposed scheme is subject to various regulatory and statutory approvals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

China suspends review of request for U.S. military ships, aircrafts visiting HK

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Monday it has suspended the review of requests by U.S. military ships and aircraft to visit Hong Kong in response to legislation passed by U.S. lawmakers in support of protesters in the China-ruled territory....

Brushing teeth links with lower risks of heart failure

According to a study published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology ESC, Brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure.Previo...

Malaysia orders inquiry over "half-naked" tattoo show

Malaysia ordered an investigation on Monday into what the government called a half-naked tattoo show held in the capital Kuala Lumpur, after pictures of heavily-inked men and women circulated on social media in the Muslim-majority nation. T...

Balanced Vikings return to Seattle for MNF rematch

Pete Carroll is a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings offense. The Seattle coach will get a first-hand look at the unit Monday night, when the Seahawks 9-2 play host to the Vikings 8-3 in a key NFC matchup.Theyre really well-balanced, Carroll ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019